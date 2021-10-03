CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carjackings reported on the North Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Police are warning residents of two carjackings reported on the North Side.

In each incident victims had their path blocked by a vehicle, up to three males got out the vehicle, pulled out guns, and demanded the victim’s cellphone, wallet and vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 11:15 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 3300 block of North Troy Street, about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, and about 2:15 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 4300 block of North Bernard Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2021. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

