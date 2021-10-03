Escape to a ‘magical forest” with the Cheshire High School marching band

CHESHIRE — After a year of personal and economic tumult, some people may be looking for an escape. Well, allow the Cheshire High School Marching Ram Band to help. The group is ready to transport you to a magical forest on Oct. 9, as part of the annual Music in Motion presentation. The performance, created for this year’s band competition season, will look to teleport audience members to an enchanted forest with a completely new musical arrangement led by Band Director John Kuhner.