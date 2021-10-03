CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Escape to a ‘magical forest” with the Cheshire High School marching band

By Mariah Melendez, Cheshire Herald staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 6 days ago
CHESHIRE — After a year of personal and economic tumult, some people may be looking for an escape. Well, allow the Cheshire High School Marching Ram Band to help. The group is ready to transport you to a magical forest on Oct. 9, as part of the annual Music in Motion presentation. The performance, created for this year’s band competition season, will look to teleport audience members to an enchanted forest with a completely new musical arrangement led by Band Director John Kuhner.

Record-Journal

Wallingford dance academy celebrates 65 years

WALLINGFORD — When Natalie Cruz was one-year-old, her mother was a dance student at the Academy of Dance and Music, a school Cruz was enrolled in soon after. In September, the school celebrated its 65th anniversary, continuing its tradition of seeing multiple generations of the same family attend the school.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Commentary: Willard race was a true community effort

Thank you to everyone who made the Willard 5K and Fun Run such a success. We had a beautiful day and over 200 runners participate in this fun community event to benefit the Willard Parent Teacher Organization. Throughout our planning over the last four months, I have had the opportunity...
BERLIN, CT
Cheshire, CT
Cheshire, CT
Wallingford, CT
Meriden, CT
Record-Journal

Helping remote students in Meriden feel they’re in the classroom

MERIDEN — Late Wednesday morning, students in Carlin Daniels’ second-grade class were engaged in a lesson on mathematical thinking. Daniels had briefly shown her students an image that consisted of large teal dots. There were 15 dots total, separated into three groups of five. Daniels had tasked her students to come up with a strategy to quickly count them. She asked the students, those in the classroom and the small number logged into that day’s lesson from home, to share their counting strategies.
MERIDEN, CT
Record-Journal

Vertical Horizon bringing it all to Southington concert

SOUTHINGTON — Vertical Horizon, whose alternative rock hits helped define the sound of the early 2000s, is the headlining the final evening of entertainment at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. During a recent interview with the Record-Journal, lead singer Matt Scannell said playing a small festival is not really that...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Record-Journal

Celebrate on Center draws thousands to downtown Wallingford Saturday

WALLINGFORD — Friends were reunited and new businesses got to introduce themselves to the community at Celebrate on Center on Saturday. The street festival was a one-day compressed version of the annual two-day Celebrate Wallingford event, which is usually held along North Main Street and South Main Street. This year's event was limited to a stretch of Center Street east of Route 5.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Wallingford couple goes all out for Halloween

WALLINGFORD — A dark angel, many skeletons and a three-headed hound are just a few figures that are a part of a couple’s large outdoor Halloween display. The Rashbas moved into their Clifton Street home 15 years ago and have been expanding their Halloween decorations for the past five years.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

