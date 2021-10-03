CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

BOSSIP Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of October 3 – October 9

By Psychic Zya
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411Xfl_0cFr7G2p00

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaBUh_0cFr7G2p00

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Our favorite Black psychic Zya is back with with week’s BOSSIP Horoscopes to help guide you!

Astro Overview:

This first week of October brings in a New Moon in Libra on October 6th, creating a major Libra smack down as both Mars, the Sun and Mercury are all in this sign.

Themes of these planetary movements will cause us to focus on wellness along with trying to balance our wants with the needs of others. Take note that with Mercury Retrograde now in full effect communication, tech and projects will have snags and lags.

Special note: on Oct. 7, the planet of love and beauty planet Venus exits Scorpio and enters Sagittarius, pushing all zodiac signs to be more adventurous when it comes to matters of romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BrkU_0cFr7G2p00

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

Not gonna lie to you Cappy, next week will be tumultuous. For some reason it just seems that everything you’re involved in gets turned upside down and the stress of it all effects your health. Your best bet is to load up on Vitamin C, rest and double check any and all financial and business transactions especially any pending contracts. If you can, avoid committing to new projects until late in the month.

Red Flag: If you’ve been having a niggling health issue, this is the week to really get on top of it.

Sweet Spot: Leverage the retrograde to go back and revisit projects and ideas from the past and do some Fall cleaning of your social media pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Yp7o_0cFr7G2p00

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

AQUARIUS:

A tea cup is coming up as a symbol for you this week and what that symbolizes is the need to take the time to carefully think through emotions and/or actions. You can literally do this in a cozy corner while sipping tea. Also, if you’ve been finding that you’re getting intuitive hunches or dreams but can’t quite figure out what they mean, then try a tea leaf reading for delightful insights.

Red Flag: Folks, will want you to dance to their beat. Take your time, there are unknown hiccups coming down the pipeline and you’ll be glad you tapped to your own tune.

Sweet Spot: Overthinking this week is welcome. Steep your mind in ideas freely and abundantly. It will come in handy for many moons to come.

More signs to come when you continue…

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Your October Horoscope Is Here, & There Are Some Very Lucky Days Ahead

The month ahead is ghoulish — filled with thrills, chills, and ghosts, due to the six planets that are retrograde in the beginning of the month: Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. October 6 brings the Libra new moon, which commences the day Pluto stations direct again in Capricorn, after a retrograde that began on April 27. We can expect heightened emotions, due to the intense energy.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

October horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

October skies will be very eventful. The cosmic energy is intense, which means that we will be spooked to our core during this spooky season. Embrace the changes that are coming. Don’t run from them. The more we resist growth, the harder the obstacles that stand in our way become. The good news is that Halloween is a good time to connect and have fun, which will be necessary after we experience the weeks leading up to it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in October, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Cosmically, October is set to deliver an energetic rush, or in the words of astrologer and author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care Stephanie Gailing, a strong sense of "let's go." That's because in this month alone, four planets—Pluto, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury—all station direct, shifting the celestial ethos away from the slow-moving retrograde vibe that's characterized much of the past year and toward forward motion. Paired with other planetary transits, these shifts will hold major sway over the best day in October, astrologically, for each of the zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Month Will Be Nothing Short Of Magical For 3 Zodiac Signs

The number of reasons to love October are truly endless. For starters, it’s the month in which autumn is truly beginning to flourish. The world is brimming with things like pumpkin patch excursions, hot beverages on crisp early mornings, and soft, wooly scarves. It’s also when the sun moves through beautiful, balanced, and harmonious Libra, sending gorgeous vibrations all throughout the zodiac. There’s something for everyone during this time of year. However, October 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs — Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius — and for them, it will be downright magical.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#New Moon#Mars#Psychic#Bossip Horoscopes#Sun#Mercury#Vitamin C
MindBodyGreen

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In: This Is The Major Message Written In The Stars

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. This week's astrology forecast calls for us to work together and find common ground. Here, the AstroTwins break down what they're seeing in the stars.
LIFESTYLE
thestatetimes.com

Your Horoscope Forecast

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19): Hard work pays off! You’re on the right track. While there may be some obstacles thrown your way, keep your head up and remember your end goal. You will receive good news regarding money, or maybe a new career opportunity on the 22nd. Taurus (Apr. 20-May...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

The zodiac signs that don't stand a chance in love

Knowing a person's astrological sign can tell you more about their character. If love at first sight exists, you should know that the stars have their say when it comes to love. This is why certain signs of the zodiac are incompatible. Aries and Taurus not made for each other?
LIFESTYLE
powerofpositivity.com

October 2021 Horoscope, According to Your Zodiac Sign

What’s your October 2021 horoscope? Astrologer Linda Joyce reveals what’s in store for you based on your zodiac sign. October 2021 begins with the Sun and Mars conjunct – a combination that provides an extra dose of energy, something we all need. If you’ve felt held back, this is the time to set your goals and see yourself where you want to be. Things are starting to move. Mercury trine Jupiter brings wisdom and the ability to expand through new ideas. Whatever you do, don’t let fear take the lead. Mercury is retrograde and goes direct on the 19th at 10 degrees of Libra. October will challenge your relationships and your truth.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Maine Campus

Horoscopes 10.3 through 10.9

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Although the beginning of the week is relatively calm (as calm as it can be with Mercury in retrograde), the new moon in Libra appears in your house of relationships on Wednesday. Go with your gut — is there tension in need of proper addressing? At the same time, Pluto goes direct in your area of career and public image. Prepare to stir the pot and commit.
LIFESTYLE
Reader's Digest

This Is What Your Zodiac Element Says About You

You can think of the 12 zodiac signs as neighbors. They each have their own personality and characteristics, meanings based on myths that started in antiquity and have been honed in practice ever since. Each falls into one of four zodiac signs elements: fire, earth, water, or air. These, too, are like a community, says astrologer Alice Sparkly Kat, author of Postcolonial Astrology. Consider how you get along better with some of your neighbors and how you might vibe less with others.
HOME & GARDEN
SHAPE

Your October 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

With twilight already setting in earlier, breezes going from brisk to truly chilling, leaves tumbling from trees in fiery hues, and neighborhoods aglow with jack o' lanterns and other spooky decor, it must be October, hosted by two signs that are equally committed to making autumn a memorable season in their own unique ways: social butterfly Libra and transformative Scorpio.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning September 17, 2021. “There’s nothing wrong with reading a book you love over and over,” writes Virgo author Gail Carson Levine. Adding to that encouragement, I offer you the following authorizations: There’s nothing wrong with seeking a pleasure you love over and over; or doing a necessary task you love over and over; or performing an energizing ritual you love over and over; or expressing key truths you love over and over. And these permissions will be especially crucial for you to exult in during the coming weeks, dear Virgo: because it’s a time when mindful repetition will be one of your strengths and a key to stimulating the deepening experiences you need.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Fall Will Be The Season Of Romance

Libra season is an amazing time of year for many reasons: your social calendar stays booked, your creative juices flow easily, and your love life seems to be sweeter. This Venus-ruled sign is all about encouraging connection, so if you’re looking for love, this time of year fully supports that. Whether that means creating better bonds within your friendships or your family, you’ll be uniting with others in a way that’s balanced and diplomatic. As the busybody energy of Virgo season begins to subside, tending to any relationships you may have been neglecting will likely be a priority. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a different area of their chart though, but fall 2021 will be the most romantic season for these three signs: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Is The 1 Day In October When Every Zodiac Sign Will Be Feeling The Love

Fall is here, and it’s working its magic along with the Venusian energy of Libra season to bring unity, love, and connection into your life. This is a season where you may feel inclined to shift your attention away from yourself and over to your partner, family, or career. Libra season emphasizes deprioritizing the self and the ego, and prompts you to focus your gaze on how you can actively create more balance and unity in your life. With all of this relationship-oriented energy present, the new moon in Libra on October 6, 2021 will be the most romantic day this month for your zodiac sign, inspiring you to actively strive toward connection. Every sign will be experiencing this energy in a slightly different way, but the loving energy hanging in the air is sure to rub off on everyone.
LIFESTYLE
In Style

Your Fall 2021 Horoscope Is Here

The Astro Poets break down what to expect this autumn, aka the time of the soul, based on your zodiac sign. With the end of Summer Fridays and the start of Fashion Week and back to school, it may already feel like fall is already upon us, but it's technically still around the corner. This year's autumnal equinox happens at precisely 3:20 pm on Wednesday, September 22, marking the beginning of fall.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
Allure

What October's Scorpio Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

The end of the month brings your season, so your power is in full force. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for...
RETAIL
chatelaine.com

Libra: What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Love, Work, Friends And More

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus. You tend to think of things in the context of relationships, and are at your best when you have a partner in crime. Quality and aesthetics are of utmost importance to you and without them you just feel off. Indecision and FOMO (fear of missing out) can plague you, but you’ve got to pick sides and make choices in life. The pro tip for this most classic Libra problem is to strive to be authentic instead of accommodating.
LIFESTYLE
utrgvrider.com

Astrology Rider: Week of Oct. 4

Aries-Everyone has a hidden desire or purpose they feel the need to fulfill. As the leader of the zodiac, it is no surprise that for Aries, your calling is to lead and live life to the fullest. Taurus-As a Taurus, you crave security, both economically and in your relationships. Careerwise,...
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 9, 2021: Scott Bakula, look at the big picture

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Brandon Routh, 42; Scott Bakula, 67; Tony Shalhoub, 68; Sharon Osbourne, 69. Happy Birthday: Take the time to do things you want to do. It’s time to take better care of yourself instead of worrying so much about everyone else. Your happiness depends on your choices, the people you spend time with and recognizing what’s best for you. Look at the big picture, and take a moment to make the necessary adjustments. Your numbers are 6, 18, 24, 27, 33, 42, 49.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy