Get Pumped For Talladega With Eric Church’s Tribute To The Great Dale Earnhardt Sr.

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
Alan Bogle

RACE DAY BABY.

We’re back at Talladega Superspeedway today for good old fashioned Cup Series playoff racing.

Denny Hamlin secured himself a spot in the next round with a win last week in Las Vegas, and all eyes will be on the fireworks between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, but the rest of the field will be looking to punch their ticket to the next round.

And while nobody asked, I’m putting my money on my man Ryan Blaney today. Take it to the bank…

So while we wait for the green flag, let’s take a look back a classic country music meets NASCAR moment. Starring none other than Eric Church himself.

A few years back, while performing in Greensboro, North Carolina, Eric Church decided honor a local legend gone too soon during one of his biggest hits, “Talladega.”

The one and only, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Dale Jr. appreciated the respect, also recognizing the Dale Sr. would’ve loved it.

And of course, the original:

John Henry Holiday
6d ago

ten wins at Talladega , an 34 at Daytona. #3 Big E ,The man in black, Ironhead ,the count of Monte Carlo, better known as The Intimidator #3 👍🏻🏁🏁🏁

