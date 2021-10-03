Family Movie Night in Piedmont

If you liked “Hotel Transylvania,” then you’ll like “The Addams Family 2.”. The movie, which opens in theaters and on on demand this Friday, is part of the same surprisingly specific genre as the “Hotel Transylvania” movies. A Halloween-friendly, wackily-animated family tries to have a normal human experience that doesn’t work out quite right. They freak some people out, make some unexpected friends, and celebrate how much they love each other while learning valuable life lessons.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO