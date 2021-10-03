CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Movie Night in Piedmont

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
Saturday, October 9, 2021 7:00 pm Civic Center Park The Piedmont Arts & Entertainment Committee is proud to host a Family Movie Night on Saturday, October 9th at 7 PM outdoors at the Civic Center Park. The featured movie will be PIXAR’s “Cars.” Popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. Be sure to bring your chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

