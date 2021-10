• Anything can happen at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, and Riley Herbst is ready for it. With only two races remaining in the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, the Monster Energy driver knows the pressure is on. After a disappointing end to his homecoming at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last Saturday where he was collected in an accident just 30 laps into the race, Herbst looks for a reset in this Saturday’s Sparks 300 at Talladega. The unpredictable nature of superspeedway racing may work in his favor. Herbst finished among the top-10 in two of the three superspeedway races so far this season by being in the right place at the right time – a harbinger of success at Talladega.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO