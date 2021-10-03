CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Cowboys WR Cooper dealing with hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruSqg_0cFr63gq00
Panthers Cowboys Football Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) gains yardage after a catch as Carolina Panthers' Sean Chandler (34) and Brian Burns (53) give chase in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth)

The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

1:25 p.m.

Dallas star receiver Amari Cooper exited early against Carolina with a right hamstring injury. Cooper has been playing with cracked ribs since the opener.

The Cowboys’ leader in catches coming in was on the sideline without his helmet before the team’s second offensive possession started. The team said his return was questionable.

— Schuyler Dixon reporting from Dallas

___

12:45 p.m.

The Superdome in New Orleans is filling up without restrictions on crowd size for the first time since Jan. 5, 2020, when the Saints played their final home game before the COVID-19 pandemic — a playoff loss to Minnesota.

New Orleans is hosting the New York Giants in its first game in New Orleans this season. The Saints were supposed to open the season at home on Sept. 12 against Green Bay, but widespread damage to southeast Louisiana caused by Hurricane Ida two weeks earlier led the NFL and the Saints to move that game to Jacksonville, Florida.

Now the Saints are finally back in the dome, which has also undergone some new renovations since last season, adding premium areas for fans to mix and socialize in the corners of the second and third decks, as well as field-level suites behind the north end zone.

Alvin Kamara promised this week to jump over the wall and into one of those suites if he scores a touchdown.

Injuries are a subplot to this matchup. Receivers Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) are out for the winless Giants, while starting center Erik McCoy (calf) and starting left tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) are out for the Saints.

— Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans

___

12:30 p.m.

Long before Tom Brady takes the field to face his former team, the New England Patriots, the NFL gets started with four winless teams in action.

The early Sunday schedule also includes Carolina (3-0) trying to stay unbeaten at high-scoring Dallas (2-1). The four winless teams — Detroit, Indianapolis, the New York Giants and the New York Jets — are trying to avoid joining Jacksonville at 0-4. The Jaguars lost 24-21 at Cincinnati on Thursday night.

The Lions play at Chicago. The Colts are at Miami. The Giants are at New Orleans. And the Jets host Tennessee. All of those winless teams are underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The only game featuring two undefeated teams comes Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Rams host Kyler Murray and Arizona.

The Sunday night game, though, is the most anticipated and the one that's been circled since the NFL schedule was released in May. Brady and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay visit New England, where Brady spent the first two decades of his storied NFL career and won six Super Bowl titles.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
CowboyMaven

With Michael Gallup Out, Cowboys Signing Former Alabama WR

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, even Michael Gallup set to miss a month due to his calf injury, do not have an issue at the top of the wide receiver pecking order. There is Amari Cooper and there is CeeDee Lamb, and as offensive coordinator Kellen Moore pointed out this week, there is confidence that the fourth guy, Ced Wilson, can step right up.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Had 1 Request For Jaylon Smith

The Dallas Cowboys decided that midseason was the right time to let go of Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. But a new report suggests that cutting him wasn’t the only option. According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys asked Smith to remove his injury guarantee for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Good to go for MNF

Cooper (ribs) doesn't carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Eagles, Armando Salguero of Outkick reports. Cooper was banged up late in last week's win over the Chargers, but he was able to log full practices Friday and Saturday following a limited session Thursday to put any doubts about his Week 3 status to bed. He'll look for a performance closer to his dominant Week 1 showing (13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns) than his quiet Week 2 (three catches for 24 yards).
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants WR Sterling Shepard Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

According to Art Stapleton, the Giants have ruled out WR Sterling Shepard with a hamstring injury. Shepard, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Elliott, Cooper on final injury report; Aikman fires up Giants

There are some big names on the Cowboys’ final injury report heading into their Week 5 game versus the Giants, but head coach Mike McCarthy isn’t treating it like a big deal. He says his stars will be ready to go on Sunday. The Giants, meanwhile, will be without some of their top talent, and the New York players who are left got a little extra motivation this week… from Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, of all people. We’ll crunch the numbers to preview a winner and go inside a few of the minor plotlines for the NFC East showdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Jets#Rams#American Football#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Cowboys Announce Official Update On WR Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury last Sunday that casted some doubt on his availability for Week 3. The latest update on Cooper, however, is very encouraging. For the second day in a row, Cooper was a full participant at practice. The Cowboys have not given...
NFL
USA Today

Cowboys' WR Amari Cooper planning to play with cracked rib vs. Eagles

Amari Cooper told reporters Friday that he indeed has a “cracked” rib, but reiterated that he plans on playing because “I want to be the best.” Cooper was limited in practice Thursday, but he’s expected to start against Philadelphia on Monday night. Cooper suffered the injury during the Cowboys’ Week...
NFL
247Sports

Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper details playing through injury at Alabama under Nick Saban

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper expects to play through injury against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, something he routinely experienced at Alabama. The All-American receiver who set numerous receiving records with the Crimson Tide said he learned to play hurt under Nick Saban because he was not interested in losing his spot in the lineup.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Amari Cooper returns vs. Panthers after suffering hamstring injury

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, thankfully, weren’t without their top pass-catcher for long in Week 4. Amari Cooper exited Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers early due to a hamstring injury, and Dallas subsequently listed him as questionable to return. Fortunately, the veteran wide receiver was back on the field shortly thereafter, apparently no worse for the wear.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Latest news on Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Diontae Johnson, more affecting Week 4 WR rankings

Apparently, injuries come in bunches this season for wide receivers on the same team, as the Titans, Steelers, and Giants each have a pair of WRs dealing with ailments ahead of Week 4. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown leave a huge hole in the Titans' offense if they can't go; Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are important pass-catchers in the Steelers passing game; and Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton's statuses will determine if Kadarius Toney will be a factor for the first time in his career for the Giants. That said, it's shaping up to be a headache-filled week for fantasy owners trying to figure out who to start at WR.
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott a FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week nominee

DALLAS — The Ezekiel Elliott of yore has come back for the Dallas Cowboys, and his big game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 has earned him some national recognition. The two-time NFL rushing champion was nominated on Monday for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for his efforts against Carolina. Elliott generated 143 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in Dallas' 36-28 win at AT&T Stadium that improved their record to 3-1 to give them early command of the NFC East.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
52K+
Followers
67K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy