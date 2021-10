Saturday’s scrimmage at Ed Robson Arena between Air Force and host Colorado College is a small slice of normalcy for 56 guys from three countries. There were nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in Colorado in the week leading up to the game according to state statistics. The extent to which the 2021-22 season will be affected by the pandemic is unknown. The widespread hope is that the next year will be better than the last.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO