It can feel vulnerable to ask for help — as adults, we’d like to think we’re self-sufficient and can navigate whatever life throws at us on our own! But whether we’re in need of a helping hand, advice, or even just someone to talk to, we all have to rely on others from time to time, and there’s no shame in seeking help. In fact, reaching out for assistance actually brings you closer to the people who matter most. We spoke to some experts, who shared a few easy ways to feel more confident about asking for help and securing the support you need.

DEBORAH TANNEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO