Newark, NJ

‘The Many Saints of Newark' Tallies Just $5 Million Domestically, Showcasing the Pitfalls of Hybrid Release Models

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Many Saints of Newark" tallied just $5 million in ticket sales domestically over its opening weekend. Projections for the film's domestic opening ranged from $7 million to $12 million. The smaller-than-expected haul is likely because it was made available for free on HBO Max at the same time it...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

 

