CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

J Prince Says Kanye West and Drake Are Working Together to Free Gangster Disciples Cofounder Larry Hoover

By C. Vernon Coleman II
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Drake and Kanye West may be currently at odds, but it looks like they are coming together for a common cause. Yesterday (Oct. 2), Rap-a-Lot CEO J Prince gave an update on his mission to help free Larry Hoover, the 70-year-old cofounder of Chicago's infamous Gangster Disciples gang. Apparently, Aubrey and Yeezy are lending their star power to the effort. J Prince posted a photo to Instagram that shows him standing alongside Kanye, Hoover's wife, Winndye Jenkins, and Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr. In the caption Prince wrote, "IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL. Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest."

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Why Is Kanye West Losing So Much Money?

Kanye West is a business mogul with his fingers in a lot of pies. Aside from being a chart-topping rapper and producer, he is also a fashion designer, an occasional attempted politician, and has penned hits for a number of high-profile stars. And, as he bragged to Nick Cannon in 2020 (via Billboard), "I got more money than Trump."
BEAUTY & FASHION
femalefirst.co.uk

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West still have a 'working relationship'

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have a “working relationship” but are “not back together”, as sources say they’re only maintaining a platonic bond. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have a “working relationship” but are “not back together”. The 40-year-old reality star and the ‘Hurricane’ hitmaker called time on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jesus
Person
Prince
Person
Kanye
Person
J Prince
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Drake
AOL Corp

Nobu Night! Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Reunite for Dinner Amid Split

Stepping out in style! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for a night out in Malibu months after their split made headlines. The Skims founder, 40, and the rapper, 44, were spotted dining with friend at sushi hot spot Nobu on Thursday, September 30. Photos published by Page Six the next day showed Kardashian wearing a burgundy trench over a head-to-toe purple look. She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and styled her hair in a long braid. West, for his part, appeared more casual in a simple black T-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian And Ex Kanye West Left For SNL Together Amid Reports of Reconciliation Efforts

Kim Kardashian was in New York City all week preparing for her role as the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend. The high pressure gig involves a lot of late nights and rehearsals, and Kardashian was supposedly putting in the time and getting in touch with all of her comedian friends to get ready for it. She was also allegedly speaking with her ex, Kanye West, and on the morning of Saturday, October 9, the two were seen leaving her hotel together.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gangster Disciples#Champagnepapi#Gd#The White House
Sports Radio 940

Kanye West Spotted on Connecticut Farm

He was in the area for Kim Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live, and spent some time on a 80-acre farm in New Canaan. So just why was Kanye taking a tour of this large farm that also calls itself a cultural and humanitarian center? Speculation has it that it could be that he's considering the location for an upcoming Sunday Service experience, which he's done at various locations around the world. Others are thinking he might be checking out the place for the Donda Academy that he plans to build in honor of his mother.
NEW CANAAN, CT
amherstwire.com

Donda vs. Certified Lover Boy: Drake and Kanye West go head-to-head with new releases

Around four weeks ago, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy,” and Kanye West’s “Donda” were both released. These were both highly anticipated releases/albums due to the hype surrounding them, and the feud between the two artists. This feud has been going on for many years through sneak disses and many tracks dedicated to their strong distaste for each other. Thus, these albums have been pitted against each other from the very start of their teasing and inceptions.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Don Toliver Says Working With Kanye West Was A "Crazy Blessing"

Ahead of his upcoming album Life of a Don, which is set to release Friday, October 8, Don Toliver appeared on the Ebro in the Morning show to talk with Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez about his time spent working with Kanye West on Donda. Explaining to the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Dallas Mavericks Choose Between Drake & Kanye West

Several weeks after the release of both Kanye West's Donda and Drake's Certified Lover Boy, the debate over which artist delivered a better album rages on. According to Charlamagne Tha God, it shouldn't really matter because artists such as Tyler, The Creator and J. Cole dropped significantly better albums, but despite the Breakfast Club host's hot take, fans are keeping the Drake and Kanye West beef alive.
NBA
rapradar.com

Kanye West “Stronger” Goes Diamond

Kanye West can throw his diamond to the sky. On Wednesday (Oct. 6), the Recording Industry Association of America West’s certified the rapper’s single “Stronger” its Diamond certification for its 10+ million in sales. The track is featured on Kanye’s 2007 album, Graduation, and utilizes the vocal sample of French...
CELEBRITIES
NBC New York

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Leave Hotel Together Before Her ‘SNL' Hosting Debut

Live from New York, it's Kimye. On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9, Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West were photographed leaving a New York City hotel together hours before she is set to host SNL for the first time. The rapper followed the reality star, dressed in a full-length hot pink coat, and the two got into a waiting car as dozens of fans and photographers crowded around them. An eyewitness told E! News that West arrived at the hotel earlier that morning and that he and Kardashian drove to NBC Studios, after which he returned to the hotel without her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kanye West and Michael Cohen seen getting coffee together in NYC

Cohen’s got the wrong kind of bars for this collab. Trump fixer Michael Cohen was seen getting coffee with Kanye West at Sant Ambroeus on the Upper East Side Thursday, despite still nominally being on house arrest stemming from his conviction for finance fraud, tax evasion and lying to Congress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy