J Prince Says Kanye West and Drake Are Working Together to Free Gangster Disciples Cofounder Larry Hoover

He was in the area for Kim Kardashian's appearance on Saturday Night Live, and spent some time on a 80-acre farm in New Canaan. So just why was Kanye taking a tour of this large farm that also calls itself a cultural and humanitarian center? Speculation has it that it could be that he's considering the location for an upcoming Sunday Service experience, which he's done at various locations around the world. Others are thinking he might be checking out the place for the Donda Academy that he plans to build in honor of his mother.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO