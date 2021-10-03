CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

A preview for October’s weather

By Seth Rosenthal
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pRaZx_0cFr3r7W00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October in the Pioneer Valley is one of peoples’ favorite months; the changeover to bright fall foliage becomes more apparent and afternoons go from warm, to nice and brisk.

Today’s Springfield MA Weather Forecast

Now on average, October’s high temperatures start off in the upper 60s and by the end of the month temperatures finish off in the upper 50s. Morning low temperatures in the beginning of October start off in the mid 40s but by time the month is over, the area can expect to see temperatures on average in the upper 30s.

This month is a transitional period for weather. Some years it trends cooler, and residents of the area see the first snowfall, while others it stays warmer. There has even seen a tornado in October before. As for this year, the Climate Prediction Centers outlook is showing a warmer than average October can be expected. The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center also shows that there will likely be a wet first half of the month before ending drier than average.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Drivers frustrated by recent heavy traffic on I-91 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction on I-91 is causing headaches for local drivers. At a section of I-91 southbound over the Connecticut River, three lanes are reduced to just two. During rush hour, traffic is backed up and often at a standstill. A commuter from West Springfield told 22News his commute times have definitely increased. He recommends using a different route.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
700
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy