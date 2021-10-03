CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Yemen official: Rebel missiles hit key city, kill 2 children

KGET 17
 6 days ago

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s rebels fired three ballistic missiles Sunday at a government-held central city, killing two children and wounding more than 30 people, officials said. The attack was the latest by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Marib, as they have for months been trying to retake the energy-rich...

www.kget.com

Related
AFP

Battle for 'future of Yemen' as rebels close on key city

Yemen's Huthi rebels could be on the verge of changing the course of the war as they close in on a key northern city, experts say, warning millions of refugees are at risk. Hundreds of fighters have died in fierce clashes this month after the Iran-backed insurgents renewed their campaign for Marib, the government's last bastion in the oil-rich northern region. Seizing Marib would be a game-changer, completing the rebels' takeover of Yemen's north while giving them control of oil resources and the upper hand in any peace negotiations. It also raises fears for the more than two million refugees living in camps in the region after fleeing other frontline cities during the long-running conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
UN News Centre

Yemen: Endless suffering of children continues due to war, aid crisis

The Yemen conflict killed or maimed 2,600 children as hostilities intensified in 2019 and 2020; that’s according to a new report of the UN Secretary-General on Children and Armed conflict in the country. Published on Monday, the report detailed how these youngsters were victims of the indiscriminate use of mortar...
EDUCATION
#Yemen#Missiles#War Crimes#Rebel#Sanaa#Ap#Iranian#Saudi
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
abc17news.com

Officials: Clashes among separatists in south Yemen kill 10

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say clashes between separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates and a rival splinter group in the southern port city of Aden killed at least 10 people including four civilians. The fighting has taken place in Aden’s residential neighborhood of Crater, where the presidential palace and other government buildings are located. The officials said a dozen fighters were also wounded in the clashes. Residents reported hearing heavy gunfire and shelling that hit apartment buildings. The fighting subsided by Saturday evening after the UAE-created Security Belt group deployed reinforcements to the neighborhood.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Rebel attack kills 11 in C.Africa: official

Eleven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are battling armed groups, a senior official said on Wednesday. In Bambari, a city lying 380 kilometres (240 miles) east of the capital Bangui, rebels from the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), one of the biggest armed groups in the region, recently killed two government troops.
AFRICA
expressnews.com

UN: 10,000 displaced as clashes escalate over key Yemen city

ABOARD GEO BARENTS (AP) — Fighting over the key Yemeni city of Marib has displaced around 10,000 people in the past month, the U.N. migration agency said Thursday. The clashes escalated as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensified their push to take the provincial capital from government forces. Yemen has been...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Major blast kills many Shia worshippers in Afghan mosque, Taliban official confirms

A major blast hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, resulting in multiple deaths, a Taliban official said on Friday.“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.News agency AFP confirmed that the blast left 15 dead and over 90 wounded, according to an MSF hospital source.It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or the victims’ identities. But on Fridays a large number of Muslim worshippers gathering in mosques to perform Friday prayers, the most prominent Islamic ritual of the week. More to follow… Read More Who are the key members of the Taliban’s new all-male government?It’s wishful thinking to believe in a more moderate TalibanTaliban rename women’s ministry as office for group’s moral police
RELIGION
The Independent

UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya

Guards at a Libyan detention center for migrants shot dead at least six people amid chaos in the overcrowded facility, U.N. officials said Saturday, the latest tragedy involving migrants in the North African country.The development comes a week after authorities rounded up more than 5,000 migrants in a massive crackdown and after U.N.-commissioned investigators said abuses and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.The shooting took place Friday in the Mabani detention center west of the capital Tripoli where authorities earlier this month sent 4,187 new detainees, including 511 women and 60 children,...
IMMIGRATION
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
KGET 17

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses ‘positive’ Iran-Saudi talks

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraq: Oil-rich and ravaged by conflict

Iraq, which on Sunday holds legislative elections, is oil-rich but has been ravaged by wars and conflicts since the 1980s. During ancient times, the lands now comprising Iraq were known as Mesopotamia -- meaning land "Between the Rivers", the Tigris and the Euphrates.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

ISIS claims responsibility for blast in Afghan mosque

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 9 (ANI): Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday, according to New York Times. According to the publication, it was the group's deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran FM says more talks needed with rival Saudi Arabia

Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that more talks with regional archrival Saudi Arabia are needed for Tehran and Riyadh to improve ties but that negotiations so far have been heading in the right direction. The comments by Iran s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, came on the last day of his two-day visit to Lebanon. He had earlier said that talks so far with the kingdom had gone a “good distance.” He declined to offer details, saying only that the two sides have reached “specific results and understandings” that would be announced at the right time. “We are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

