Black and Gold Today: Pa. fan on being inducted into Ford Hall of Fans, fan sound off

By Michael Fenner, Jay Puskar
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31P9YE_0cFr3SFT00

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Local fan Rick Holman weighs in on being inducted into the Ford Hall of Fans in 2019. He hasn’t missed a game at Heinz field since it opened, attending over 200 straight games since 2001.

Also, don’t miss the fan sound off on the concern of the Steelers offense or the injuries that are plaguing the defense, and the way Pittsburgh has started out.

Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week Four

Fan of the Week: Kiersten Radford from Sanford, N.C.

Finally, catch Tailgate with Jess to watch her make Spicy Sausage Feta Dip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0Cxg_0cFr3SFT00

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

