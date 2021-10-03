Going to Disney Springs Just Got Easier for Guests at This Resort!

Sometimes it’s hard to pick which Disney Resort to stay at, because there are SO many great options all around Disney property. One of the perks of staying at Disney’s Old Key West Resort is just how close it is to Disney Springs. So, you have quick access to your favorite restaurants and stores without having to wander too far around property! While Old Key West has been operating with Disney buses, another kind of transportation also just reopened so you have even faster access to Disney Springs!