McNichols recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets. He added one rushing attempt for 11 yards. McNichols remainined limited in the rushing attack, as Derrick Henry racked up an impressive 33 attempts on the ground. However, McNichols did increase his involvement as a receiver in the absence of both Julio Jones (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (hamstring), and he ultimately led the team in all receiving categories. Heading into Week 5, it will be difficult to project McNichols to carry this type of volume forward, though he could maintain increased involvement in the offense if the Titans' remain short-handed among its wide receiver corps.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO