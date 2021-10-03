Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Gives up six runs

O'Brien (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings as he took the loss against the White Sox on Tuesday. O'Brien's MLB debut was not a smooth one after he started in place of Luis Castillo, who was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday. Both hits he let up went for solo home runs after Luis Robert went yard off him in the first and Yoan Moncada to lead off the second. He also struggled a lot with his command, throwing 22-of-42 pitches for strikes while walking three batters. The 26-year-old has also struggled with giving out free passes at Triple-A this season, so his lack of ability to find the strike zone wasn't all that surprising.

10 DAYS AGO