Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Gives up six runs
Blackburn (1-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Houston after allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning two across two innings. This wasn't a solid end of the season for the right-hander, who gave up a season-high six runs while also tossing his shortest outing of the campaign. Plus, the three home runs he gave up represents a season-high mark as well. Blackburn only made eight starts on the year but his numbers were not encouraging, as he ended the season with a 5.87 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP through 38.1 innings.www.cbssports.com
