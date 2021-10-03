Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Gives up six runs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
CBS Sports
Blackburn (1-4) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Houston after allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning two across two innings. This wasn't a solid end of the season for the right-hander, who gave up a season-high six runs while also tossing his shortest outing of the campaign. Plus, the three home runs he gave up represents a season-high mark as well. Blackburn only made eight starts on the year but his numbers were not encouraging, as he ended the season with a 5.87 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP through 38.1 innings.

Auburn Player Ejected After Brutal Targeting Call

If the Auburn Tigers are going to upset the Georgia Bulldogs at home this Saturday, they’ll need to do it without defensive back Smoke Monday. During the first half of play, Monday was ejected for targeting. It wasn’t really a debatable call since he lowered the crown of his helmet and launched himself at Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Gives up six runs, takes loss

Lynn (10-6) was tagged with the loss Sunday against Cleveland after allowing six runs on seven hits -- including two home runs -- while fanning six across six innings. Lynn has been hit-or-miss of late; he has given up six or more runs in two of his last four appearances, though at the same time, he's allowed one or fewer runs in four of his last six contests. The veteran hurler owns a 3.86 ERA across 16.1 innings through three starts this month.
Reds' Riley O'Brien: Gives up two runs in short outing

O'Brien (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings as he took the loss against the White Sox on Tuesday. O'Brien's MLB debut was not a smooth one after he started in place of Luis Castillo, who was placed on the family medical emergency list Monday. Both hits he let up went for solo home runs after Luis Robert went yard off him in the first and Yoan Moncada to lead off the second. He also struggled a lot with his command, throwing 22-of-42 pitches for strikes while walking three batters. The 26-year-old has also struggled with giving out free passes at Triple-A this season, so his lack of ability to find the strike zone wasn't all that surprising.
Up and Running

Wine & Gold Tip Off Training Camp with a Return to Media Day. You can’t always put a ton of stock of what’s said and done on Media Day. It’s a day for players and coaches to shoot their photos and videos, with a few select players meeting the collective media.
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Cubs' Alec Mills: Blitzed for six runs Tuesday

Mills allowed six runs on seven hits across five innings but did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Pirates. He walked two and struck out four. Mills could have easily picked up his eighth loss of the year, but Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller also allowed six runs, taking the former off the hook. Mills has struggled lately, allowing 16 earned runs across his last three starts (13.2 innings). The righty has seen his ERA climb to 5.09 in the process. Mills will try to at least end his campaign on a high note in his next and final scheduled start, which lines up for the season finale against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Athletics' Cole Irvin: Allows three home runs

Irvin allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings in the loss to the Astros on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Irvin allowed home runs to Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Kyle Tucker. It was just his second start this season during which he surrendered three long balls. He went 1-7 over final 11 starts, finishing the season with a 4.24 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. The 27-year-old had just 125 strikeouts in 178.1 innings.
Anchorage athlete qualifies for Pitch, Hit and Run finals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Addison Anderson from Anchorage has qualified for the Pitch, Hit and Run finals after winning her age division in a regional competition that was held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Anderson, 12, won the 11/12 softball age division at the local level then the regional...
Blue Jays' Robbie Ray: Gives up four home runs

Ray (13-7) allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees. Ray allowed only a solo home run through five innings, but he surrendered three long balls in his final frame to sink his outing. Though he has been excellent for much of the season, Ray has stumbled a bit down the stretch by allowing 13 earned runs across 27.1 frames spanning his last five starts. Even so, Ray ends the regular season with a 2.84 ERA and a 248:53 K:BB across 193.1 innings and should be in consideration for the American League Cy Young.
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Gives up five runs

Carrasco (1-5) was tagged with the loss Saturday against Atlanta after allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings. Carrasco had quite a few ups and downs throughout the season but ends the year on a sour note, as he gave up exactly five runs in each of his last two appearances. The veteran made 12 starts in his first year with the Mets and posted a woeful 6.04 ERA, a figure that represents his worst mark since 2013.
MLB
Local athletes set to run Boston Marathon

Parkersburg, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boston Marathon is days away and multiple athletes from the Mid-Ohio Valley are ready for their chance to run. The Boston Marathon is one of a handful of races that requires runners to meet a qualifying time just to enter. Timothy Bowman of Parkersburg says...
Mike Kickham allows six runs in Oklahoma City

It wasn’t a pretty game on both sides of the ball, as the Dodgers fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 10-2. On the offensive side of the ball, OKC scored only two runs and recorded only four hits. Ironically, they were actually leading 1-0 after the fourth inning, but things went downhill from the fifth inning on. El Paso scored 10 runs over the next three innings, lighting up the Dodgers’ pitching staff.
MLB
Cross Country Returns This Week At Paul Short Run

WASHINGTON - GW cross country returns to competition on Friday when they travel north to Bethlehem, Pa., for the 47th Annual Paul Short Run. The men's events will begin at 9:30 a.m., while the women's competitions will get underway at 10:15 a.m.. THE COMPETITION: The Paul Short Run has become...
Younger Runners Lead the Way at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Younger runners on the Yale men's cross country team gained valuable experience Friday afternoon at the Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh. The Bulldogs' top finisher was sophomore Ryan Smithers, who finished in 25:17.2. First year Calvin Katz finished second for the team with a time of 25:25.5.
Watch: Ronald Jones Run for Six

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken the lead over the New England Patriots on a eight yard run by RB Ronald Jones. The lead block by guard Ali Marpet was key in Jones’ run. For more on this and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com.

