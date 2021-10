JETT: The Far Shore is a game loaded with heavy questions. Just how far will a person follow their beliefs, based on stories handed down over generations? How significant of a footprint should any interloper leave on fresh soil, on ecosystems that functioned fine free of your interference? What measures can be taken to outrun oblivion itself - and should any life in the universe have agency over that decision, at all? Is it better to pursue an existence at the very extremities of possibility, where living is measured in minutes at a time; or to let the end come and accept the hand nature has dealt you?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO