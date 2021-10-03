Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson Team Up for Jeff Bezos' Star Trek Spinoff on Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live returned for its 47th season on Saturday, and its premiere included a Star Trek parody making fun of the billionaire space race. Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson played Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark in Star Trek: Ego Quest. This Star Trek series is about the Bezos brothers and their crew wasting time in space while piloting a penis-shaped ship in this Star Trek series. Elon Musk and Richard Branson also appear in the sketch to play Bezos' rival rich space explorers. Kennan Thompson also appears as a quickly disregarded Amazon employee making a space delivery to Bezos' ship. You can watch the sketch below.comicbook.com
Comments / 0