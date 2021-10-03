Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson Team Up for Jeff Bezos' Star Trek Spinoff on Saturday Night Live

Owen Wilson opened Saturday Night Live’s 47th season with a monologue that was less “comedy” than it was just “Owen Wilson being very charismatic and handsome for four minutes.” But that’s okay! He has, as one critic puts it, the stage presence of “an old golden retriever laying next to a fire,” which sounds like a good time to us. “To be honest, I probably have been guilty at times of coasting a little, taking my foot off the pedal, but I’ll tell you what,” Wilson said of his laid-back persona. “When Daniel Day-Lewis retired, and all that pressure landed on my shoulders, everything changed. And that’s when I knew I had to do Cars 3.” The Brothers Wilson (Luke and Andrew) also made appearances in the audience, while Owen talked about the pitfalls of being a middle child. A tame opening to season 47, but also very sweet and comfortable, much like… a golden retriever laying by a fire, or, Owen Wilson in Marley & Me.

