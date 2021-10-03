CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson Team Up for Jeff Bezos' Star Trek Spinoff on Saturday Night Live

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live returned for its 47th season on Saturday, and its premiere included a Star Trek parody making fun of the billionaire space race. Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson played Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark in Star Trek: Ego Quest. This Star Trek series is about the Bezos brothers and their crew wasting time in space while piloting a penis-shaped ship in this Star Trek series. Elon Musk and Richard Branson also appear in the sketch to play Bezos' rival rich space explorers. Kennan Thompson also appears as a quickly disregarded Amazon employee making a space delivery to Bezos' ship. You can watch the sketch below.

