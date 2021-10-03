Braves' Drew Smyly: Wins in relief
Smyly (11-4) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Mets after tossing three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and two walks while fanning three. Smyly piggybacked Jesse Chavez's two-inning start and was effective enough to earn his 11th win of the campaign. If Saturday was his final outing of the regular season, he'll end the year on a strong note with six straight appearances allowing one or fewer runs. He enters the final day of the regular season posting a 4.48 ERA through 126.2 innings across 29 appearances (23 starts).www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0