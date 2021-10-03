Braves' Drew Smyly: Wins in relief

Atlanta, Ga - Thursday night the Atlanta Braves wrapped up yet another division title. Clinching the National League East for the 4th consecutive season. The list of pennants hanging at Truist Park is impressive. The 14 straight full season division titles from 1991 through 2005 takes up a big space with 4 World Series appearances to go with one World Series championship in 1995. There are those who might say it is more difficult to win the division every year than it is to win the World Series. However, I think fans in places like San Francisco where the Giants have won 2 (2012, 2014) and are back in the playoffs with the best record in the majors, get more excited because of the two recent titles and deep playoff runs. The Braves need a run to the World Series to get the entire fan base excited again. Division titles are great and the Braves have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball for the past 30 years, but to get back to where the Braves would like to be, a World Series is necessary. Game 1 of the NLDS in Milwaukee Friday.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO