Braves' Drew Smyly: Wins in relief

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Smyly (11-4) earned the win in relief Saturday against the Mets after tossing three scoreless innings, giving up one hit and two walks while fanning three. Smyly piggybacked Jesse Chavez's two-inning start and was effective enough to earn his 11th win of the campaign. If Saturday was his final outing of the regular season, he'll end the year on a strong note with six straight appearances allowing one or fewer runs. He enters the final day of the regular season posting a 4.48 ERA through 126.2 innings across 29 appearances (23 starts).

San Francisco Chronicle

Astros, Braves win, clinch division titles

Carlos Correa hit his career-high 25th homer, a three-run shot, and the Astros clinched the AL West with a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay in Houston on Thursday night. It’s the fourth division title in five seasons and 10th overall for the Astros. They’re in the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, extending a franchise record.
MLB
CBS 46

BRAVES WIN ANOTHER DIVISION TITLE, BUT EVERYONE WANTS MORE

Atlanta, Ga - Thursday night the Atlanta Braves wrapped up yet another division title. Clinching the National League East for the 4th consecutive season. The list of pennants hanging at Truist Park is impressive. The 14 straight full season division titles from 1991 through 2005 takes up a big space with 4 World Series appearances to go with one World Series championship in 1995. There are those who might say it is more difficult to win the division every year than it is to win the World Series. However, I think fans in places like San Francisco where the Giants have won 2 (2012, 2014) and are back in the playoffs with the best record in the majors, get more excited because of the two recent titles and deep playoff runs. The Braves need a run to the World Series to get the entire fan base excited again. Division titles are great and the Braves have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball for the past 30 years, but to get back to where the Braves would like to be, a World Series is necessary. Game 1 of the NLDS in Milwaukee Friday.
MLB
MLB

Four and counting: Braves win NL East again

ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos may eventually provide the contract offer that could keep Freddie Freeman in Atlanta for many years to come. But he at least already offered to have an ice cream machine delivered to Freeman’s house. “We added an ice cream machine in...
MLB
Circleville Herald

Boys' soccer roundup: Braves take a win, A-C breaks records

CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm boys stole a 4-1 victory over Liberty Union on Wednesday with Cole Conaway being a workhorse for his team. With his three goals, the Braves’ lead over Liberty Union was already a good seat, but with Owen Hartranft’s one, the deal was sealed. Hartranft and...
LOGAN, OH
chatsports.com

Mets win while Braves rest several regulars

Brandon Nimmo hit a pair of solo home runs and starter Tylor Megill worked five scoreless innings to help the visiting New York Mets defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Friday. Nimmo's longballs gave him eight this year and paced the team's 11-hit attack, with three of them by Pete Alonso.
MLB

