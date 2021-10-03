Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Not in Sunday's lineup
Reynolds is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Reynolds went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and a run Saturday to raise his batting average over .300, and that will end up being his final start of the campaign. Unless he makes an appearance off the bench, the 26-year-old will finish 2021 with a .303/.391/.523 slash line, 24 homers, 35 doubles, eight triples, 90 RBI and 93 runs in 158 games.www.cbssports.com
