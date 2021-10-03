Joan Collins, 88, has a new memoir out, and even her friends the Kardashians aren't safe

Photo credit Getty Images

Look out, Joan Collins has a new book.

Considering the juicy title of the legendary British actress' new memoirs, "My Unapologetic Diaries," you can expect more of the searing and salacious statements this Dame has made a habit of, going back to her days as the UK equivalent of Marilyn Monroe.

As the New York Post confirms, apparently the vicious cattiness of the characters on Collins’ 1980s melodramatic series, “Dynasty,” wasn’t relegated to the script. Here’s what she had to say about co-star, Linda Evans, concerning her, uh, touch-ups:

“Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid? Every one of the other actors was saying, ‘What do you think she had done?’"

And in case you thought holding a grudge from 35 years ago was impressive, Collins leaps back further to take a dig at one of her mid-century contemporaries, the ever-lovely Italian icon, Sophia Loren.

Picking on her teeth (because really, you have to search hard to find something unattractive about Sophia Loren), Collins quips, “[her teeth] look like they have been carved out of ivory… “[Loren’s] still alive. But it’s not as if we’re bosom buddies and she’s never going to speak to me again. And it’s true.”

Though Collins is up to date when it comes to vaccinations, her celebrity snarkiness harkens to an earlier era of lurid gossip rags. Hence her biting humor pushes the envelope of modern mores about body positivity. But if you think this va-va-va-voom viper is sitting around double-checking PC verbiage lists, you don’t know Joan Collins.

She doesn’t even spare her wicked wit for her friends, the Kardashians. “Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine,” says Collins, “and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there, and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists.”

And of the modern trend of plumping up lips that’s been a foregone cosmetic go-to in Hollywood since the 1990s, Collins says, “am I the only one who thinks there’s an obesity crisis? Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous. I’m sorry. And if people want to go ‘round looking like that, I’m going to laugh at it.”

Admittedly, it’s easy for her to say. Not only was Collins one of the most beautiful stars the UK ever produced, at 88 she is still ravishing. And with her new memoirs, she further cements her status as a, yes, unapologetic carryover from the era when cosmetic surgery was considered inauthentic, creepy, and something you don’t admit to.

So though Collins edges into “Get off my lawn” territory, her hilarious way with words makes her more TMZ than SMH.