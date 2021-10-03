CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joan Collins, 88, has a new memoir out, and even her friends the Kardashians aren't safe

By Eric Davidson
 6 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

Look out, Joan Collins has a new book.

Considering the juicy title of the legendary British actress' new memoirs, "My Unapologetic Diaries," you can expect more of the searing and salacious statements this Dame has made a habit of, going back to her days as the UK equivalent of Marilyn Monroe.

As the New York Post confirms, apparently the vicious cattiness of the characters on Collins’ 1980s melodramatic series, “Dynasty,” wasn’t relegated to the script. Here’s what she had to say about co-star, Linda Evans, concerning her, uh, touch-ups:

“Are you supposed to ignore somebody when they come in with tape on their eyelid? Every one of the other actors was saying, ‘What do you think she had done?’"

And in case you thought holding a grudge from 35 years ago was impressive, Collins leaps back further to take a dig at one of her mid-century contemporaries, the ever-lovely Italian icon, Sophia Loren.

Picking on her teeth (because really, you have to search hard to find something unattractive about Sophia Loren), Collins quips, “[her teeth] look like they have been carved out of ivory… “[Loren’s] still alive. But it’s not as if we’re bosom buddies and she’s never going to speak to me again. And it’s true.”

Though Collins is up to date when it comes to vaccinations, her celebrity snarkiness harkens to an earlier era of lurid gossip rags. Hence her biting humor pushes the envelope of modern mores about body positivity. But if you think this va-va-va-voom viper is sitting around double-checking PC verbiage lists, you don’t know Joan Collins.

She doesn’t even spare her wicked wit for her friends, the Kardashians. “Kris Jenner, their mother, is a good friend of mine,” says Collins, “and I don’t want to be rude about her children, but there’s an awful lot of surgery there, and I’ve talked to my friends about it, as I’m sure you have, the bottoms, the tiny waists.”

And of the modern trend of plumping up lips that’s been a foregone cosmetic go-to in Hollywood since the 1990s, Collins says, “am I the only one who thinks there’s an obesity crisis? Those lips people have done, I think they look ludicrous. I’m sorry. And if people want to go ‘round looking like that, I’m going to laugh at it.”

Admittedly, it’s easy for her to say. Not only was Collins one of the most beautiful stars the UK ever produced, at 88 she is still ravishing. And with her new memoirs, she further cements her status as a, yes, unapologetic carryover from the era when cosmetic surgery was considered inauthentic, creepy, and something you don’t admit to.

So though Collins edges into “Get off my lawn” territory, her hilarious way with words makes her more TMZ than SMH.

Popculture

Joan Collins Bashes Kardashians Over Plastic Surgery

Dynasty star Joan Collins' new book includes a blistering passage on the Kardashian-Jenner family, taking them to task for plastic surgery. She also called out her former Dynasty co-star Linda Evans and other celebrities who go under the knife. The comments appear in My Unapologetic Diaries, which will be available on Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Khloé Kardashian Says She Misses Being Paid to Hang Out With Her Family for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

While the Kardashians are preparing for a new Hulu show, the break from filming has been nice. Khloé Kardashian explained to James Corden that this is the longest the family has gone without capturing their lives on camera daily. “Since 2007, we haven’t gone six weeks without filming,” she explained. “So, this six months without filming is the longest I’ve ever had.”
CELEBRITIES
meaws.com

'Not exactly svelte!' Joan Collins mocks 'snappy' Raquel Welch in brutal swipe in new book

Kevin Costner and Raquel Welch.In a swipe at the latter, she said of her outfit: "Raquel is wearing the most awful rhinestone necklace, bracelet and earrings and she is not exactly svelte, although her skin is good."Joan went on to say her fellow actress looked as though she borrowed a "dinner jacket from her boyfriend", who she claimed looked like Pierce Brosnan."When I ask her where she met him, she’s snappy and doesn’t want to answer," she added.The actress went on to say she "raised eyebrows" after allegedly hearing Raquel, 81, ask Dominick for some work.Adam Henson talks being left with a 'heavy heart' after holidayIn an extract from her My Unapologetic Diaries book obtained by the Mail Online, she also took a swipe at Sophia.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Khloe Kardashian Says Her Hair 'Really Fell Out' During COVID-19 Bout

Khloe Kardashian has shared more details about her bout with COVID-19. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alum, 37, reconnected with her fans Tuesday night in a Twitter Space chat, where she revealed one side effect of COVID-19 that she experienced when she contracted the virus around March 2020. "My...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York State
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES
Kris Jenner
Sophia Loren
Joan Collins
Marilyn Monroe
Linda Evans
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Prince Albert attends star-studded Monaco gala without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert of Monaco attended a star-studded gala on Thursday night as his wife, Princess Charlene, remained in South Africa. The 63-year-old royal posed for photos on the red carpet with his sister, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and actress Sharon Stone, as they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
