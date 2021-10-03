Planning a holiday party? CDC recommends window fan to circulate air amid COVID pandemic

NEW YORK — Planning on attending or hosting a holiday party this year? The Center for Disease Control and Prevention suggested folks celebrate virtually or outside, but if you find yourself at an indoor gathering, be sure to open the windows.

The CDC on Saturday released updated guidance on the safest ways to celebrate the holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others,” the agency said.

For anyone planning an indoor gathering, the CDC suggested opening all windows and doors, as well as using a fan to circulate the air.

“If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible. You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows,” the agency said.

Here are some additional CDC recommendations for safely enjoying the holiday season:

Get vaccinated when you are eligible.

Know when to wear a mask. If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places. In general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.

In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor gatherings.

Have conversations ahead of time to understand expectations for celebrating together.

Do not attend or host a gathering if you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Here are other CDC-recommended ways to celebrate:

Decorate your home with holiday themed items and banners.

Host a video chat party with family and friends to share in the celebration.

Plan a special meal with people who live with you inspired by the holiday or event.

Have an outdoor celebration with everyone at least 6 feet apart.

Watch virtual events and celebrations.

Drive or walk around your community to wave to neighbors from a safe distance.

Take food or a gift to family, friends, and neighbors in a way that does not involve contact with others, such as leaving them at the door.

Throw a virtual dance party and collaborate with friends and family on a playlist.

Celebrate outside with neighbors and friends.

Volunteer to help others in need.

Attend a virtual ceremony or celebration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.