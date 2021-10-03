The Colts Were Dealt Completely Devastating Injury News Which All but Eliminates Carson Wentz’s Chances of Winning a Playoff Game

Last week was a tough one for quarterbacks, and the effects will be felt this Sunday with Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and Andy Dalton (knee) on their teams respective sidelines. Another QB who was knocked out of last week's game might join them, as Carson Wentz is a game-time decision for the Colts, but with all due respect to Wentz, fantasy football owners are much more worried about another "questionable" QB, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Plenty of start 'em, sit 'em decisions hang in the balance as fantasy owners wait to find out if these QBs will be active or inactive, so we'll be here with the latest updates all morning.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO