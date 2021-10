The NFL has reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon and he could play soon, but which teams should be willing to take a chance on signing him?. Who can forget how good Josh Gordon was early in his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns? After an 800-yard rookie season, he exploded for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in only 14 games with the likes of Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell as his quarterbacks. He was unbelievable. But issues with substance abuse derailed his career and left him out of the league for the 2021 NFL season. At least that was the case to start the year.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO