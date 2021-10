We've had a big first two days of the playoffs here at Best Bets Central (OK, yeah, I'm making that a thing). We hit two of three in both wild card games and have gone 2-1-1 over on SportsLine. There are two more live picks today for the two ALDS playoff games, so hop on over there and subscribe. When there's money to be made, there's no time to waste, so let's get to it.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO