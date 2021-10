The final start of Wil Crowe’s rookie season might have been the best by a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher all season. Yet it wasn’t enough to get him a win. While Crowe wasn’t credited with what would have been his fifth victory of the season, the Pirates rallied for an exhilarating win with eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning — including a grand slam by Cole Tucker — to beat the Cincinnati Reds, 9-2, on Friday night at PNC Park.

