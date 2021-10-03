CANADA'S GENERAL MANAGER DOUG ARMSTRONG CHOOSES FIRST THREE PLAYERS FOR 2022 OLYMPIC ROSTER
The 2022 Winter Olympics are four months away with the first game being played on February 9th between the Russian Olympic Committee and Switzerland. According to Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, Canada's general manager Doug Armstrong has reportedly told his first three players that they are guaranteed spots on the roster. To the surprise of no one, those players are Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid, and Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo.www.markerzone.com
Comments / 0