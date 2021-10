Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 victory against Tampa Bay. Michael Wacha no-hit Houston for five innings, and Andrew Kittredge retired the first two batters he faced in the sixth. However, Bregman broke up the hitless string with his solo shot that gave Houston its first run of the game. The long ball was Bregman's second in as many games following a 10-contest homerless drought. The third-baseman has struggled with injuries this season, but he has hit a solid .283 with 12 homers and 54 RBI in the 87 games in which he has played.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO