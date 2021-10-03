‘The Many Saints of Newark’ tallies just $5 million domestically, showcasing the pitfalls of hybrid release models

The Sopranos is a cultural phenom that put HBO and anti-heroes on the map. This crime drama centers around Tony Soprano (the late and great James Gandolfini), an Italian-American mobster who balances his life in the criminal world with family. For six seasons, David Chase managed to make some of the most unlikeable characters highly compelling; The Sopranos was hard to watch sometimes; however, the show was always an entertaining balance that showcased the criminal world. Over ten years later, the world of The Sopranos makes its return in a prequel called, The Many Saints of Newark, which actually follows a Young Anthony Soprano growing up in the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. The film made its official release on October 1st and the movie came out to favorable reviews, though the critical reception didn’t meet the highs that The Sopranos received from their time on television. However, the prequel failed to make a splash during its opening weekend, only garnering $4.7 million, barely half of its $50 million production costs.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO