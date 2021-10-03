CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Many Saints of Newark' tallies just $5 million domestically, showcasing the pitfalls of hybrid release models

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Many Saints of Newark” is just the latest Warner Bros. film to highlight the pitfalls of releasing content in theaters and on streaming platforms at the same time. The feature film prequel to the award-winning and beloved HBO series “The Sopranos” tallied just $5 million in ticket sales domestically over its opening weekend.

Where to Watch The Many Saints of Newark

It's been 14 years since the show about a mobster walking into a therapist's office cut to black. Since then, fans of The Sopranos have been hoping for a new movie set in that version of Newark's criminal underworld. We're about to get it. The Many Saints of Newark, a feature film that takes place before the events of The Sopranos, is coming soon. Here's everything you need to know to watch it.
Soprano's Prequel, 'The Many Saints of Newark,' Released Today

NEWARK, N.J. - Attention Soprano Lovers - the long-awaited Sopranos Prequel, ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is now released in theaters and on HBO Max. Now, over a decade after the series reached its close, a feature-length movie prequel The Many Saints of Newark will return to the world of The Sopranos.
The Opening Scene Of The Many Saints Of Newark Was Added In Reshoots

Spoilers for "The Many Saints of Newark" and "The Sopranos" follow. The new "Sopranos" prequel movie "The Many Saints of Newark" is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max (and I really liked it!). The film opens with something of a big spoiler if you've yet to finish "The Sopranos" – we move through a graveyard until we come upon the grave of Christopher Moltisanti, son of main "Many Saints" character Dickie Moltisanti.
'The Many Saints of Newark' Release Has 'Sopranos' Fans Lighting up Social Media

The Sopranos sequel movie The Many Saints of Newark is here at last, and just about everyone seems to have an opinion on it. The movie stars Michael Gandolfini as a younger version of Tony Soprano - originally played by his later father James Gandolfini. So far, the movie has mixed reviews, in many cases for very disparate reasons.
‘The Many Saints of Newark’ to be Turned Into An HBO Series

After receiving mixed reviews (too many loose plot strands), I’ve actually been hearing intel that completely makes sense: David Chase is thinking about turning “The Many of Saints of Newark” into an HBO series. Not that shocking. This would be part of the overall deal Chase just signed with HBO....
The Many Saints of Newark… Forgetaboutit !

Let me start off by summing up “The Many Saints of Newark” in a few words: Terrible, Awful, Horrible and Horrendous. It’s fourteen years since we saw “The Sopranos” go off the air so what better time than now to make a film about The Sopranos. The movie, a prequel, is so confusing that one had to keep asking… what the hell is going on here. I cannot begin to tell you what this movie is about.
Film According to Grant: The Many Saints of Newark

Long-running HBO show, “The Sopranos,” was a fan favorite over its six-season run. For myself, I have seen “The Sopranos” over three times in its entirety and feel like I know the story and characters pretty darn well. Imagine my surprise when I heard that a prequel to “The Sopranos”...
Why The Many Saints In Newark Disappointed At The Box Office

The Sopranos is a cultural phenom that put HBO and anti-heroes on the map. This crime drama centers around Tony Soprano (the late and great James Gandolfini), an Italian-American mobster who balances his life in the criminal world with family. For six seasons, David Chase managed to make some of the most unlikeable characters highly compelling; The Sopranos was hard to watch sometimes; however, the show was always an entertaining balance that showcased the criminal world. Over ten years later, the world of The Sopranos makes its return in a prequel called, The Many Saints of Newark, which actually follows a Young Anthony Soprano growing up in the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. The film made its official release on October 1st and the movie came out to favorable reviews, though the critical reception didn’t meet the highs that The Sopranos received from their time on television. However, the prequel failed to make a splash during its opening weekend, only garnering $4.7 million, barely half of its $50 million production costs.
In the Reels: ‘Many Saints of Newark’ caters to fans

The Primetime Emmy Awards were not wrong 21 times. Each award handed out to the cast and crew behind David Chase’s “The Sopranos,” was more than earned. The HBO crime drama rode the wave that was started by “Oz” that brought darker themes to mainstream cable TV. It would provide a new pathway for television protagonists in the form of Tony Soprano. Played without flaw by James Gandolfini, the gangster who sought psychiatric help, pushed audiences to understand how someone so evil could function. The show is less about the mob killings and more about what happens during the funerals of these characters.
“The Many Saints of Newark” Premieres at Tribeca Fall Preview

The Many Saints of Newark kicked off the Tribeca Fall Preview Wednesday night at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. The prequel to the critically-acclaimed hit series The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark is a look at the formative years of young Tony Soprano amid growing violence between rival gangs and the powerful DiMeo crime family. Tangled in it all is Dickie Moltisanti, the uncle whose influence shapes Tony into a formidable mob boss.
The True Story of the Newark Riots in The Many Saints of Newark

In The Many Saints of Newark, a young Anthony Soprano lies awake in bed at night as downtown Newark smolders in the distance. Gunshots ring out and the streets are lined with fire for several days after racial tensions in New Jersey's largest city have reached a fever pitch. While...
Universal Boss: Christopher Nolan Is in a ‘Category of One’ When it Comes to Long Theatrical Windows

When Christopher Nolan broke up with Warner Bros. after a 19-year relationship with the studio, at the top of his list of demands for whatever studio would back his next film was that the movie would get a long, exclusive theatrical release. Universal obliged, signing a deal to finance and distribute Nolan’s film about the development of the atomic bomb. But the way Universal sees it, the deal is but an exception to the new rules of Hollywood. Universal chief Donna Langley spoke publicly about the upcoming Nolan project for the first time on Thursday, at The Information’s Women in Tech, Media...
What Did ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Achieve?

Chris and Andy have an in-depth discussion about The Many Saints of Newark (1:11) and where the prequel movie succeeded and failed in continuing the legacy of The Sopranos (19:32). Then Andy is joined by Tom Vitale, Anthony Bourdain’s longtime friend and producer, to talk about the complicated life of the chef and TV star (45:16).
