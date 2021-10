Riverside High School celebrated Homecoming Friday with all the festivities during the day. Royalty paraded onto the field before the game, but East Hickman tried to spoil the evening as they came back from a 20-0 deficit to make it 20-14 and in a position to win the game. However, the Panthers held on after receiving a late turnover and inflated their region record to 3-0 while they are 6-1 overall.