The Texans travel to face the Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, NY, one of the most difficult and most fun environments in all of football. I LOVED going up there back in 2015 when the Texans faced the Bills and a QB by the name of Tyrod Taylor. Unfortunately, he won't get a chance to face his former squad due to injury. Regardless, the Texans have to go swing their hammer against one of the best teams in the NFL. As such, here's my "By the Numbers" weekly notes for this matchup with the Bills.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO