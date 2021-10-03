CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Crown estate bought £67m London property from family of Azerbaijan ruler

By Simon Goodley, Harry Davies and Margot Gibbs
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kw3ri_0cFqyWr600
A network of offshore companies linked to the family and associates of Ilham Aliyev has traded close to £400m of UK property over the past 15 years.

The Queen’s crown estate has launched an internal review over a £67m London property it appears to have bought from Azerbaijan’s multimillionaire ruling family – which has repeatedly been accused of corruption.

Details of the purchase are contained in the Pandora papers, which reveal how a network of offshore companies linked to the family and associates of the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, has traded close to £400m of UK property over the past 15 years.

The property purchases include one building acquired for £33.5m in 2009 by an offshore company beneficially owned by President Aliyev’s son, Heydar, who was then only 11 years old.

The revelations raise questions about potential loopholes in the UK’s property registration system, and whether they prevent proper due diligence, even by a body such as the crown estate, nominally owned by the UK monarch and run by commissioners for the benefit of the nation’s finances.

Quick Guide

What are the Pandora papers?

Show

A spokesperson for the estate, which manages £15bn of property assets, said: “Before our purchase of [the building] we conducted checks including those required by UK law. At the time we did not establish any reason why the transaction should not proceed. Given the potential concerns raised, we are looking into the matter.”

Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan since succeeding his father as president in 2003 and has presided over a country that is frequently accused of human rights abuses, rigged elections and systemic corruption.

In 2015, a European parliament resolution called on “EU authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the corruption allegations against President Aliyev and members of his family”, following a series of stories by Azerbaijani investigative journalists accusing the first family of personally benefiting from state contracts and business deals.

In 2017, the human rights campaign group Freedom House also criticised the country for “widespread and pervasive” corruption in a report. “As long as the ruling elites continue to enrich themselves at the expense of the public purse, government anti-corruption measures will have limited impact,” it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxlPG_0cFqyWr600
The Conduit Street building in London. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

In August 2018, the crown estate paid £66.5m for 56-60 Conduit Street, an eight-storey office and retailing property in London’s Mayfair, which it bought from a British Virgin Islands-based company called Hiniz Trade & Investment.

Hiniz had acquired the building for £35.5m in 2009, and the Pandora papers show how the ownership of the company was passed from the president’s daughter, Arzu Aliyeva, to her grandfather Arif Pashayev, who then placed the company into a trust in 2015.

The leaked files do not show the source of the funds originally injected into Hiniz, but disclosure of the company’s shareholders – and the manner in which ownership was switched between members of Azerbaijan’s first family – raises fresh questions about whether the transaction should be investigated on money-laundering concerns.

Dylan Kennedy, a former UK law enforcement officer and director of the financial due diligence company Intelpool, said: “The onward sale of any property that had originally been purchased with potentially dirty funds completes the money laundering cycle, by providing a fresh paper trail that effectively legitimises the proceeds. In this case, if the source of funds is shown to be questionable, the sale of a property to the crown estate is the pinnacle of legitimisation.”

The crown estate said it had been “provided with details of the ultimate beneficial owner of Hiniz Trade and Investment Limited, but no other ownership details”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pYb5_0cFqyWr600
Arzu Aliyeva, daughter of Azerbaijan’s president, votes in the 2018 presidential election. Photograph: Yegor Aleyev/TASS

The deal is not the first time the Aliyev family’s London property investments have caused controversy.

In 2018, the Solicitors Regulation Authority fined a London solicitor £45,000 for failings connected to the property investments of President Aliyev’s daughters, Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva. The tribunal found the solicitor had failed to conduct enhanced due diligence in a case that should have raised money-laundering risks.

The UK government has repeatedly promised to introduce a compulsory register of overseas owners of property in the country amid concern that vast swathes of real estate are secretly held by owners who hide behind shell companies in tax havens.

The Pandora papers have removed some of that invisibility, revealing for the first time how, between 2006 and 2017, the Aliyevs and associates spent £389m secretly acquiring 27 properties using a network of offshore companies. Twelve of those properties have since been sold for a combined total of £374m.

Properties that the documents show the Aliyev-connected offshore companies still own include: a house in an exclusive new-build Kensington development, where homes are advertised with features including a swimming pool, Jacuzzi and a gym/cinema, and which Land Registry records state was bought for £29.3m in 2012; and three apartments in an exclusive Knightsbridge block located within metres of the department store Harrods and Hyde Park, which were acquired for about £5m in 2006.

The Aliyev family did not respond to efforts to contact them.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Adults in Spain could get monthly €250 to persuade them to leave parents’ home

Young people in Spain could be paid €250 each month to persuade them to stop living with their parents. The government unveiled plans to help motivate under-35s to move into their own homes amid concerns over rising youth unemployment rates. Currently, the average age for a young adult to move out of their parents’ home is 30, something partly attributed to the impacts of the 2008 financial crash. The average age for young people to stop living with parents in the European Union is 26 and is 24.6 in the UK, according to Eurostat. If the plans, proposed by...
WORLD
The Independent

‘They need us’: French minister says Paris will ‘hold firm’ in fishing dispute as he blasts ‘failed Brexit’

France will “hold firm” in a dispute with Britain over fishing licences, a minister has said as he launched a stinging attack on what he described as the UK's failed Brexit.London and Paris are embroiled in a war of words after the UK government last month granted just 12 licences to small French boats to fish in British coastal waters.Scores of requests had been made. UK government officials defended the decision, saying it was a “reasonable” approach and fully in line with the UK’s commitments set out in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.But the move infuriated Paris, with one government...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Royal Mail expands in Canada with £210.5m takeover

Royal Mail’s international subsidiary General Logistics Systems (GLS) has bought Canadian logistics business Rosenau Transport for £210.5 million to become a major force in the north American delivery sector.The deal will see GLS expand its presence across the country, particularly in the west of Canada and allow the company to unlock “significant growth opportunities”, it said.Royal Mail has been in Canada since 2018 and operates two hubs with 27 depots.A deal to buy Mid-Nite Sun Transportation, which operates as Rosenau Transport, will see it expand and create a new link with GLS’s current operations on the west coast of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilham Aliyev
The Independent

Retail footfall down a fifth on pre-pandemic with ‘sustained weakness’ in sector

Footfall in Scottish retailers last month was down by a fifth on the same period pre-pandemic as the country saw the biggest drop in shoppers in the UK outside of London.Footfall in Scotland dropped by 19.9% in September compared to the same month in 2019, compared to the UK average decline of 16.8%.In shopping centres only, the drop was 30% in September in Scotland, according to figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) and retail analysis platform Sensormatic IQ.Industry bosses have expressed concern over the “stark figures”, with the “sustained weakness” in shoppers on high streets a worrying sign before...
RETAIL
propertyindustryeye.com

Pandora Papers: The secret owners bought more than 1,500 UK properties

The Pandora papers, the biggest ever leak of offshore data exposing the financial secrets of the rich and powerful, reveals the secret owners of more than 1,500 UK properties bought using offshore firms. The details, uncovered by a BBC investigation, are featured in the Pandora Papers leak of offshore financial...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Great Portland Estates sells London building for £180m as rents pick up

Real estate company Great Portland Estates reported its strongest quarterly performance since the Covid pandemic struck and said it had sold a central London office building for £181.50m. The company said rent collections had improved during September to its best level since December 2019 while leasing momentum in London continued...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#European Union#Crown Estate#Money Laundering#Azerbaijani#Eu#Freedom House
BBC

Chris Packham calls on Royal Family to rewild estates

Wildlife expert Chris Packham is calling on the Royal Family to conserve nature on their estates and reintroduce animals like beavers and wild boar. More than 100 children joined Mr Packham in delivering a petition signed by 100,000 people to Buckingham Palace. Mr Packham told the BBC he wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Azerbaijan
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Royal Mail to recruit 20,000 seasonal workers for Christmas

Royal Mail is hiring around 20,000 temporary workers in the coming months to cope with demand during the Christmas period.The postal service says it needs the extra staff to help with Christmas post and increasing online shopping.Parcelforce is also looking for extra workers and recruitment will start at the end of October.Some 17,150 seasonal workers are needed in mail centres, distribution hubs and data centres across England, with 1,800 in Scotland, 650 in Wales and 500 in Northern Ireland.The seasonal workers will help sort Christmas parcels and cards as well as the growing amount of online shopping orders.An additional 3,650...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Hacked Wife’s Phone With Pegasus Spyware, London Court Finds

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, hacked the phone of his ex-wife Princess Haya, with whom he was involved in a long-running custody battle, using the controversial Israeli Pegasus spyware from NSO Group, a London court ruled Wednesday. The judgment, which was written in May but only released today because of a series of failed appeals by al-Maktoum, said the surveillance occurred “with the express or implied authority” of the sheikh. The presiding judge wrote: “The findings represent a total abuse of trust, and indeed an abuse of power, to a significant extent.” The court heard that Haya’s phone was repeatedly hacked as divorce proceedings were ongoing. Two of her lawyers’ phones were also hacked. In one submission, Princess Haya said: “It feels as if I am being stalked… It is hugely oppressive… I feel like I cannot breathe any more; it feels like being suffocated. I don’t want the children to live with the kind of fear that punctuates my existence at all times. They do not deserve this.” London courts have previously found al-Maktoum, who is also prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, a key British ally in the Middle East, guilty of organizing the abductions of two of his other children, Princess Latifa and Princess Shamsa.
U.K.
The Hollywood Reporter

Elton John, Shakira Named in Pandora Papers as U.K. and Australia Call for Review of Leaked Tax Shelter Documents

Pop stars Shakira, Elton John and Ringo Star, German supermodel Claudia Schiffer, as well as Spanish singer Julio Iglesias are among the celebrities named in the Pandora Papers, a massive leak of private financial documents that were published by several news organizations over the weekend, which reportedly tie world leaders and the global elite to complex offshore accounting and tax avoidance schemes. Tax authorities in Australia and the U.K. have already confirmed they will analyze the trove of secret documents released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to see if there is any evidence that some of the wealthy...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal

Financial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl.
POLITICS
investing.com

Heimstaden buys European residential properties from Akelius for 93 billion crowns

(Reuters) - Sweden-based Heimstaden has agreed to buy rival Akelius Residential Properties' 599 properties in Germany, Denmark and Sweden for 92.5 billion Swedish crowns ($10.6 billion). Heimstaden said late on Sunday that the properties - which contain 28,776 apartments, half of which in Berlin - have 2.8 billion crowns in...
BUSINESS
dailynewsen.com

Coronavirus, last minute | The Government announces that it will soon eliminate restrictions to access the terminals of Aena airports

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has announced this Saturday that the Council of Ministers will approve in the coming days that "restrictions on access to terminals" are eliminated at Aena airports, thanks to the progressive output of the pandemic. "We are going to bring these farewells or reception, facilitating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy