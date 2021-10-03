Patrick Vieira shows managerial credentials with inspired second-half subs vs Leicester

The takeover of Newcastle United is complete after a consortium, heavily backed by Saudi Arabia, ousted the retail tycoon Mike Ashley on Thursday. The new owners, celebrated by fans in the city but criticised by human rights groups, have vowed to “create a consistently successful team that’s regularly competing for major trophies”.The deal was completed following approval from the Premier League, after assurances that the Saudi state would not have control of the club. In a statement confirming the deal, the Premier League said: “[It] has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO