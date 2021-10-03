Patrick Vieira shows managerial credentials with inspired second-half subs vs Leicester
When Jamie Vardy added Leicester's second of the afternoon, Patrick Vieira could be forgiven for cursing his luck on the touchline. History was beginning to repeat itself. After the Crystal Palace manager was deprived of a maiden derby victory on Monday evening with a defensive horror show allowing Neal Maupay to level deep into stoppage time, his side had contrived to shoot themselves in the foot once again as they trudged in at the interval 2-0 down.www.90min.com
Comments / 0