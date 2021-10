Following a disappointing midweek loss at Minnesota United FC, the Houston Dynamo hoped to rebound back at BBVA Stadium against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps. Despite a strong showing in several metrics including possession and number of shots, the offense struggled to produce in the 0-0 draw. The defense did well to limit the Whitecaps who had 5 total shots with just 1 on target, but the offense looked out of sync and failed to get on the score sheet.

