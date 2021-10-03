CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia customs officers seize more than $6.5M in fake cash from Russia

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENJC7_0cFquVpX00

PHILADELPHIA — Customs agents in Philadelphia seized more than $6.5 million in counterfeit U.S. currency that arrived from Russia.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the officers seized the money after it arrived in international air cargo. The money was heading to an address near Chicago, customs officials said.

Customs officers discovered a combined $6,511,294 in counterfeit U.S. currency that arrived in five parcels during September, the news release stated.

The latest parcel, which CBP inspected on Tuesday, contained 3,011,000 euros in denominations of 10, 50, 100 and 500 euro notes, the CBP said. The euros are worth approximately $3,485,794 in U.S. dollars. Officers also discovered $20,500 in fake $1 bills in one parcel on Sept. 14, $2 million in fake $100 bills and $15,000 in fake $1 bills in separate packages on Sept. 16, and $990,000 in fake $100 bills on Sept. 17.

CPB contacted the Secret Service, which determined that the currency was counterfeit and initiated procedures to take control of the bogus bills.

“This is an outstanding interception by Customs and Border Protection officers of an alarming amount of restricted currency that may be altered to look authentic and potentially used to hurt our nation’s most vulnerable citizens,” Edward Moriarty, CBP’s acting area port director in Philadelphia, said in a statement. “CBP remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners in our collective efforts to interrupt financial scams and to protect our nation’s economic security.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

US envoy: US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The new U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, said Saturday the United States has asked the Mexican government to allow agents, including those from the Drug Enforcement Administration, to work in Mexico. Last year, Mexico pulled foreign agents' immunity from prosecution and imposed strict limits...
IMMIGRATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

Another gun found at Pittsburgh International Airport

FINDLAY TWP., Pa. — Transportation Security Administration agents caught another loaded handgun in a passenger’s bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday. The loaded 9mm handgun was found around 6:36 a.m. in the passenger’s purse, according to Allegheny County Police. Police were able to determine that the 39-year-old woman possessed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Cruise ships return to San Francisco on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO — Cruise ships are returning to San Francisco after a 19-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor London Breed announced the Majestic Princess will sail into the port of San Francisco on Monday. It’s the first cruise ship to dock in the San Francisco Bay Area since March 2020, when the Grand Princess captured the world’s attention. The ship was carrying people infected with the coronavirus, and thousands on board were quarantined as it idled off the California coast.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK — (AP) — A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
57K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy