God Values Communication

Back in 2014, one of the Love INC staff and I had an interesting phone call from a client who had just receive help from some of our local churches and agencies and Love INC. We had met all of his stated needs and so had written up the notes on his case and closed his file. We were done. Then God worked in his life again and had Love INC churches meet some more basic needs, and really, we were done. But he called back and asked a simple question, “What do you want me to do now?” We explained that he did not have to do anything, we had closed his file because his stated needs were met. He asked again, “What do you want me to do now?” We pondered on the question and again said that there was nothing we required of him and we had closed his file. As we pleasantly and politely ended that phone call, I know neither side of the conversation had much satisfaction from the other. We did not know what he meant, and he didn’t know how to state his question to us any other way. We were not able to communicate with each other.