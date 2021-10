Every once in a while, there’s a show that comes along and completely takes viewers by storm. NBC’s new series, La Brea, appears to be one of those. In the show, a large sinkhole opens up at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles. However, instead of falling to their deaths, the people who are pulled into the hole find themselves in a strange new place. They quickly realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to survive, but doing that is much easier said than done. The show is fresh, unique, and features an amazing cast. Since many of the cast members haven’t had any major roles prior to the show, lots of viewers are interested in learning about them. Keep reading to meet the cast of La Brea.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO