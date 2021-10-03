Beaufort man charged with assault, kidnapping after forcing woman to his home, police say
A Beaufort man was charged with kidnapping and assault after forcing a woman into his home and holding her at gunpoint Friday night, police say. Kristen Winnegar, 41, was charged Saturday with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.www.islandpacket.com
