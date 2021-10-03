St. Augustine man in critical condition after being struck by SUV, FHP says

FHP Patch

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man from St. Augustine was airlifted to Orange Park Medical Center after being struck by an SUV in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man was crossing U.S. 1 near Bartola Genovar Road when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was airlifted in critical condition, according to FHP.

The driver, a 62-year-old male, had no injuries.

It is unclear if charges are pending.