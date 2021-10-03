CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup Revolution Fruity Pebbles Collection 50% Off

musingsofamuse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakeup Revolution x Fruity Pebbles is now 50% Off at Ulta.com! The palettes are a mere $11 each!. Isabella is just an average everyday geeky girl who doesn’t blend her eyeshadow correctly, wears too much blush, and hopes she never finds her holy grail products because she likes the thrill of the chase so much. Her mission is to bring you super honest reviews on makeup, skincare, fragrance and all things beauty. She’s in no way an expert on the topic and she sure as hell isn’t a super model. But she’s passionate about makeup and is seeking like-minded individuals that like pina coladas, getting caught in the rain, and ones that enjoy spending hundreds of dollars at Sephora without feeling buyer’s remorse. If you’re that person feel free to reach out and leave a comment or follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Bloglovin‘.

www.musingsofamuse.com

vivaglammagazine.com

7 Simple Steps to Doing the Best No-Makeup Look

Whether it’s for a photoshoot or just a low makeup official interview, a no-makeup look is always a comfortable aspect to do when you don’t want to be too loud with your presentation. The natural makeup look exists just because you can’t simply wake up and step out to run your daily activities with eye bags under your eyes and naturally pale skin. This look can come in handy, especially for non-casual occasions.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Hosts of beauty podcast ‘Fat Mascara’, Jenn Goldstein and Jessica Matlin share their gamechanging products

Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan are, putting it simply, beauty oracles. Together, they run Fat Mascara, a podcast devoted to getting to the nitty-gritty of the beauty business, discussing everything from the best products for “maskne” to the battle for fair representation within the industry.If you aren’t a beauty obsessive, you may have glanced over Spotify or Apply Podcasts homepage, and spied Fat Mascara featuring in the top charts for the fashion and beauty podcasts. Since the podcast’s inception, the Fat Mascara duo has racked up over four million downloads and interviewed some of the biggest names within the industry...
SKIN CARE
Cosmopolitan

Guys, a Whitney Houston x MAC Cosmetics makeup collection is coming

MAC Cosmetics is partnering up with the Whitney Houston Estate to create a makeup collection that celebrates the life and legacy of the iconic singer. The collection has been described as a “long-term, multi-faceted partnership”, according to a post by the Whitney Houston Estate on Instagram – meaning, we can probably expect more than just a one-off launch.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Milk Makeup 25% Off Plus Free Gift

Head over to Milk today and get 25% off your total when spending $35 plus a free deluxe sample of Lip and Cheek in Werk. No code is needed, just check out and your discount will be applied. DO grab the Hydro Grip Primer it’s a fav of mine. Enjoy!
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Entire Sephora Collection 30% Off Including Brushes

The entire Sephora Collection is on sale currently! Take 30% Off your total Sephora Collection order with code SCSALE. This includes brushes! I’m a big fan of the concealer brushes and I’d def recommend snagging those!. Enjoy!
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Doja Cat Launches Her First Makeup Collection

Tapping into the beauty scene, Doja Cat has teamed up with LA-based BH Cosmetics to create her first-ever makeup range. “This collaboration is such a full-circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager,” the Planet Her artist speaks on the partnership in a press release. “One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I’m so proud to release this collection with them.”
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

I'm a Makeup Novice, and These 6 Eye Shadow Trends Were Pretty Easy to Pull Off

If my makeup application skills matched my YouTube history, you’d think I was a smokey eye, cut crease queen, however, I am not. The sheer amount of time I have spent on that app watching eye shadow tutorials literally translates into nothing but I still hold out hope that one day my efforts will culminate in the perfectly smoldering smokey eye. Until that day arrives, I will continue to attend Youtube University during the day, and at night, lean into few makeup skills I already have to see what I can make of them. Turns out the makeup trends popping up lately are either super minimal or intentionally messy, both favorable to my shaky hands and freshman abilities.
MAKEUP
Hypebae

TikTok Makeup Artist Abby Roberts Debuts False Lash Collection

Tatti Lashes has tapped TikTok makeup artist Abby Roberts to produce her own line of falsies. The five-piece range consists of three customizable, biodegradable lashes, an ultra-sensitive lash adhesive and a dual-purpose lash applicator. The Artisté Custom Lash Set comes with a half lash and individual options. The former is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Dean and Dan Caten are great showmen, but as much as they love putting on extravagant events, this season they skipped Milan’s spring catwalks in favor of a video presentation. It was actually staged as a proper fashion show and filmed in an abandoned warehouse. Even if there was no audience in attendance, it was a big production and quite challenging, according to what they said at a showroom preview. “Lots of bumps and hiccups, but the great thing about technology is that you can correct mistakes. It was a great learning curve for us.” They said that they want to go back to IRL shows gradually, the world is really ready for big audiences and free to enjoy all the bells and whistles of their spectacular productions.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh Reveals Off-White™ x The MET Collaborative Collection

In celebration of The MET and The Costume Institute’s 2021 exhibit, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Virgil Abloh is amongst one of the various American designers slated to drop a collaborative merch collection for the museum. Abloh recently revealed his joint collection, dropping through his label Off-White™. The latest...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
youbeauty.com

The History of Makeup

Whether you apply makeup daily, for special occasions, or never, it plays a role in your life. With magazine ads, television commercials, and just a pass-through of your local pharmacy, cosmetics have become something we all rely on. Reach for eyeliner, concealer, perfume, or soap and deodorant, and those are...
MAKEUP
PopSugar

HipDot's New Addams Family Makeup Collection Is Equal Parts Creepy and Kooky

They're creepy, they're kooky, and now they're the inspiration behind HipDot's newest lineup of products. On Oct. 5, the beauty brand officially launched a mini Addams Family collection just in time for Halloween and the recent release of the animated sequel to the beloved 1991 film, The Addams Family 2.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Started

Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event has started at ulta.com! Enjoy savings up to 50% on many jumbo shampoos and conditioners. 50% Off Living Proof is happening as well on select items! As well as BRIOGEO Be Gentle, Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Shampoo and Conditioner!. Enjoy!
HAIR CARE
moneysavingmom.com

Up to 46% off Makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L’Oreal Paris and more!

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L’Oreal Paris and more! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Makeup Palette for just $6.16 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Get this L’Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible...
MAKEUP
theeverygirl.com

The Everygirl’s Capsule Makeup Collection: Every Product You Actually Need to Create a Look

About once a week, I grab a snack, my favorite throw blanket, and my computer opened directly to Sephora, as I sit down to watch a series of makeup collection videos on YouTube that will put me in absolute awe and pure happiness for at least a few hours. They usually range anywhere from 35 minutes to an hour and a half, and every time, I feel an immense pleasure that probably isn’t normal. I’m utterly amazed by giant makeup collections, but I’m also aware that more isn’t always more, and having a set of the basic items is enough for almost any look you can imagine.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Tarte Blushes and Tons of Palettes 50% Off

Today only get 50% Off Tarte Blushes as well as a ton of different palettes, blushes (cream and powder), and bronzers with code BDAY at tartecosmetics.com! Be sure to login other the code removes 30% only!. It’s a great sale! Lil’ Juicy is $14.50, the Positive Enegery Palette is $16,...
MAKEUP

