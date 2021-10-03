Ke'Bryan Hayes discusses most recent hand injury, personal position among Pirates rebuild

It feels cruelly appropriate that Ke’Bryan Hayes’ season will end on the injured list. The 24-year-old Pirates third baseman’s 2021 season has been defined by injuries, for the most part. After a torrid MLB debut in 2020, Hayes was out of action for two months in April and May due to a wrist injury. He never caught the same fire that he had last season. People speculated whether or not Hayes was truly healthy, as his power numbers dipped. The frustrations of the struggles manifested with a self-inflicted injury later on, when he hurt his hand while slamming his helmet in the dugout against the Chicago White Sox in late August.