Colin Jost has revealed that his mother was not a fan of the name he and Scarlett Johansson chose for their newborn son, and tried to convince the couple to change it.The Saturday Night Live comedian, who announced the birth of the couple’s first child together, a son named Cosmo, in August, discussed his mother’s less-than-enthusiastic response to her grandchild’s name during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday.When asked by Meyers how his family had reacted to the unique name, the 39-year-old revealed that they were “very supportive,” but that his mom was “slightly thrown” by...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO