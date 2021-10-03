Kailua Kona calendar: What's coming up

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are coming to Kailua Kona.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kailua Kona:

Karate Adults Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Currently meeting in-person. Goju-Ryu Karate Do is weaponless self defense and awareness training. It is an excellent form for development of deepened respect, self-control, discipline, and focus...

Coffee and Chocolate Farm Tours Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 78-6749 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI

Come visit our farm and factory. Learn how cacao and coffee are produced. Interactive tour rated one of the best in Hawaii. About this Event "Best Tour On The Big Island!" Recently awarded The...

Tai Chi Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

Polynesian Dance Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.

Maka Gallinger Live in Concert Sat 11/6 Kealakekua, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 79-7401 Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Kealakekua, HI 96750

Enjoy a powerful and heart felt performance by Hawaii's own Ukulele artist and vocalist Maka Gallinger.