Live events on the horizon in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Grand Junction is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

Ogden's Annual Oktoberfest Ogden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us for Ogden's annual family friendly Oktoberfest at the City Park! Hours: 11:30 - 3:00pm Admission: FREE ENTERTAINMENT 11:30 - 12:00 12:00 - 2:00 Corey Highland Music 2:00 - 3:00 Spelling...

Iowa Hyphen Retreat - 2021 Ogden, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1130 Juneberry Rd, Ogden, IA

Iowa's Annual Hyphen Event About this Event The IA Hyphen Retreat is open to individuals 18-30 years old. There will be acoustic praise, college and career sessions, fellowship, games and...

Chad Elliott Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1102 244th St, Jefferson, IA

Midwest singer-songwriter Chad Elliott blends folk roots, swampy blues and soulful writing to deliver an original Americana sound. His live performances have been honed over a decade of being on...

First Aid Class @Companion Veterinary Clinic Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 S Wilson Ave, Jefferson, IA

Join us on Tuesday, October 5th for our first ever - FREE First Aid Training for your pet! We will be accepting the first 15 individuals (Please limit to 1 per household) to sign up via...

Unusual Civil War history: Iowans who four against the Union Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 219 E Lincoln Way, Jefferson, IA

David Connon Avid historical researcher and re-enactor David Connon, of Earlham in central Iowa, was deep into researching the history of the Underground Railroad\'s route across Iowa when he...