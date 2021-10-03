CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

Saint Marys events calendar

St Marys Dispatch
St Marys Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are coming to Saint Marys.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glncD_0cFqquYk00

Music Bingo 10.23.21 -Wilcox

Wilcox, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1867 Mefferts Run Rd, Wilcox, PA

Come hang out with our favorite musician, Jim Ronan. He\'s also going to be hosting MUSIC BINGO starting at 2pm and you can win some great prizes if he plays the right songs! There will be no...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtKU9_0cFqquYk00

AAD Ceramics // Thursdays

Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wood St, Brockway, PA

Enroll now for this all-levels ceramics course. Led by Emily Downe, you will learn the basics of clay or build on previous experience. Cost for this 8-week course is $144 for tuition and $60 for...

Learn More

Hollow Ring Class with Mary Kay Palazzo

Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wood St, Brockway, PA

The focus for this class will be the construction of hollow rings. Students will learn soldering & fabrication skills. Class will meet Oct. 19-Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7-14th from 6-9pm. Students...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNAY4_0cFqquYk00

Logtober Fest

Kane, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Wetmore Avenue, Kane, PA 16735

Logyard Brewing's 1st Annual Logtober Fest featuring some of the best breweries, wineries, and distilleries from PA, NY, and VA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSiML_0cFqquYk00

Eleven 75 at CJ Spirits

Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Willow Run Dr, Kane, PA

Eleven 75 at CJ Spirits is on Facebook. To connect with Eleven 75 at CJ Spirits, join Facebook today.

Learn More

ABOUT

With St Marys Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

