Saint Marys events calendar

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Live events are coming to Saint Marys.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Marys:

Music Bingo 10.23.21 -Wilcox Wilcox, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1867 Mefferts Run Rd, Wilcox, PA

Come hang out with our favorite musician, Jim Ronan. He\'s also going to be hosting MUSIC BINGO starting at 2pm and you can win some great prizes if he plays the right songs! There will be no...

AAD Ceramics // Thursdays Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wood St, Brockway, PA

Enroll now for this all-levels ceramics course. Led by Emily Downe, you will learn the basics of clay or build on previous experience. Cost for this 8-week course is $144 for tuition and $60 for...

Hollow Ring Class with Mary Kay Palazzo Brockway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 Wood St, Brockway, PA

The focus for this class will be the construction of hollow rings. Students will learn soldering & fabrication skills. Class will meet Oct. 19-Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7-14th from 6-9pm. Students...

Logtober Fest Kane, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Wetmore Avenue, Kane, PA 16735

Logyard Brewing's 1st Annual Logtober Fest featuring some of the best breweries, wineries, and distilleries from PA, NY, and VA.

Eleven 75 at CJ Spirits Kane, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 120 Willow Run Dr, Kane, PA

Eleven 75 at CJ Spirits is on Facebook. To connect with Eleven 75 at CJ Spirits, join Facebook today.