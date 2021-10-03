Saint Joseph calendar: Events coming up

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are lining up on the Saint Joseph calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Joseph:

(3) Designer Trees - WOWZA Wednesday Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Absolutely GORGEOUS and unbelievably fun...YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THESE! It’s another Wowza Wednesday at the Doodle Den and it's AWESOME!

Google My Business for Real Estate Agents - St Joe MO Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 3915 Beck Road, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

How to generate free real estate leads from Google My Business

All Crazy 'bout Patsy Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1201 Felix Street, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

The beauty of the Dome, the incredible talent of Alice Faye, and the delicious Spanky & Buckwheat's!

Fall Mini Sessions Wathena, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1327 Treece, Wathena, KS

Hey, everyone! We are excited to announce that we will be doing fall minis at the Sunflower Fields in Wathena, KS! ?PICTURE? this cool, rustic truck with mums, pumpkins, and red and bronze...