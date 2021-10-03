Saint Cloud calendar: What's coming up
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Saint Cloud calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Cloud:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301
This is one of the funniest and most respected comedians in the game! Don't believe me go listen to Dave Chappelle's Mark Twain speech!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 3125 County Road 74, Saint Cloud, MN 56301
2021 Minnesota Youth Convention will be here shortly! October 21st - 23rd will be a life changing time!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 912 West Saint Germain Street, #131, St. Cloud, MN 56301
Please join us for this MN Crisis Response Summit on October 15, 2021, hosted by the MN Association of Community Mental Health Programs.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 258 4th Ave N, Waite Park, MN
Join us for our next meat raffle at H.R. Pesty's! All proceeds go towards helping local families with children experiencing a life-threatening illness. Our mission is to carry on a legacy inspired...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1415 Division St, Waite Park, MN
We're bringing our Monthly Dual land tournaments back. This month we're doing Innistrad Midnight Hunt Sealed. Entry will be $45, and deck registration will begin at Noon. This event will be at...
