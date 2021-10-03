Saint Cloud calendar: What's coming up

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are lining up on the Saint Cloud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Cloud:

1Mic Ent Presents Tony Woods Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

This is one of the funniest and most respected comedians in the game! Don't believe me go listen to Dave Chappelle's Mark Twain speech!

MN Youth Convention 2021 Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3125 County Road 74, Saint Cloud, MN 56301

2021 Minnesota Youth Convention will be here shortly! October 21st - 23rd will be a life changing time!

MN Crisis Response Summit Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 912 West Saint Germain Street, #131, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Please join us for this MN Crisis Response Summit on October 15, 2021, hosted by the MN Association of Community Mental Health Programs.

MEAT RAFFLE - Tanner's Team Foundation Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 258 4th Ave N, Waite Park, MN

Join us for our next meat raffle at H.R. Pesty's! All proceeds go towards helping local families with children experiencing a life-threatening illness. Our mission is to carry on a legacy inspired...

Innistrad Sealed for a Dual Land Waite Park, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1415 Division St, Waite Park, MN

We're bringing our Monthly Dual land tournaments back. This month we're doing Innistrad Midnight Hunt Sealed. Entry will be $45, and deck registration will begin at Noon. This event will be at...