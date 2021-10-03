CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anthony, ID

Coming soon: Saint Anthony events

St Anthony Post
 6 days ago

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saint Anthony area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qu6PI_0cFqqCA800

Fencing Class

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Come learn and enjoy Fencing. Students may check out fencing equipment in Hart equipment room for $15 for semester. Students must pre-register through campusrec.byui.edu. Masks required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xud5B_0cFqqCA800

Thrive

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

THRIVE is a nine-week program focusing on fun, positive interventions to help with depression and anxiety. Participants will learn content and apply it using experiential learning. Some of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzoSt_0cFqqCA800

83422

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 83422? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HV622_0cFqqCA800

Spirit Week Displays

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Visit the Spirit Week Headquarters in the BYUI Amphitheater for information, fun displays, games, and challenges!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evKjr_0cFqqCA800

Comedy Show

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Come join our Stand-Up comedy group for a roaring good time!

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
St Anthony Post

St Anthony, ID
With St Anthony Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

