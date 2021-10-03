Coming soon: Saint Anthony events

(SAINT ANTHONY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Saint Anthony calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Saint Anthony area:

Fencing Class Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Come learn and enjoy Fencing. Students may check out fencing equipment in Hart equipment room for $15 for semester. Students must pre-register through campusrec.byui.edu. Masks required.

Thrive Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

THRIVE is a nine-week program focusing on fun, positive interventions to help with depression and anxiety. Participants will learn content and apply it using experiential learning. Some of the...

83422 Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 83422? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Spirit Week Displays Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 525 S Center St, Rexburg, ID

Visit the Spirit Week Headquarters in the BYUI Amphitheater for information, fun displays, games, and challenges!

Comedy Show Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Come join our Stand-Up comedy group for a roaring good time!