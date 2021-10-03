CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Peak, NV

Silverpeak events coming soon

Silver Peak Post
Silver Peak Post
 6 days ago

(SILVERPEAK, NV) Silverpeak has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silverpeak:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKLuE_0cFqpZFo00

Tonopah - Meet & Greet

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 301 Brougher Ave, Tonopah, NV

Stop by and meet Diane Sauter, who is running for Nye County Sheriff. Learn about her extensive law enforcement background, plans for future in-depth police training, community programs and projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npnLt_0cFqpZFo00

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 133 N Main St, Tonopah, NV

Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels perform live comedy. Seen on Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour- The Movie on Amazon Prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woGDL_0cFqpZFo00

Nevada Aglow Gathering

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:55 AM

List of Aglow -Nevada State Prayer upcoming events. Events by Aglow -Nevada State Prayer. As Aglow's Nevada State Prayer coordinator I want to link the interce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbpNc_0cFqpZFo00

Nick Groff Tour at the Goldfield Hotel

Goldfield, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 69-79 Columbia Ave, Goldfield, NV

For the first time, the Nick Groff invites you to a paranormal tour of the Historic Goldfield Hotel. The Goldfield has a long, storied history of ghostly activity. VIP ticket holders will be able...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCuBz_0cFqpZFo00

Astrophotography Weekend in Tonopah

Tonopah, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Interested in spending a weekend honing your astrophotography skills in Nevada’s historic mining town of Tonopah? Join professional astrophotographers for a multi-night course in Tonopah for some...

